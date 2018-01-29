Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Salendine Nook, Marsh, Lindley

SUBMITTED

J Nijjar, construction of extensions and alterations and landscaping (within a Conservation Area), 2, Talbot Avenue, Edgerton.

Roman Tymchak, works to tree preservation order(s) HU1/71 within a conservation area, The Ukrainian Club, 7, Edgerton Road, Edgerton.

APPROVED

C/o Agent, work to tree preservation order(s) 63/92, Ambalea House, 2a, Le Marchant Avenue, Lindley.

Yorkshire Housing Ltd, works to tree preservation order(s) HU1/71 within a conservation area, Glenside Close, Cleveland Road, Edgerton.

WITHDRAWN

J Clegg, outline application for construction of three dwellings (within the curtilage of a Listed Building), Middle Burn Farm, Burn Road, Birchencliffe.

Fartown, Birkby, Deighton

SUBMITTED

A Riding, construction of shed, Russell House, Fell Greave Road, Huddersfield.

Paragon Build & Design Ltd, construction of detached dwelling (modified proposal) (within a Conservation Area), plot, 12, Old Hopkinson Drive, Birkby.

John Shaw & Son Ltd, C/o Agent, demolition of former public house and change of use of c/o Agent, land to car sales forecourt, 311, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

FMG, formation of car parks, Broad Lea House, Dyson Wood Way, Bradley.

Deli Bites, change of use of ground floor to hot food take away, 53, Colne Road, Huddersfield.

I Harkin-Whitfield, works to tree preservation order(s) 51/80 within a conservation area, Belmont Close Sheltered Housing, Belmont Close.

S Wilford, non material amendment to previous permission 2017/91858 for construction of single-storey rear extension and alterations to garage, 44, Redwood Drive, Bradley.

APPROVED

Notemachine UK Ltd, advertisement consent for construction of 1 illuminated fascia sign (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Adan, 2, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield.

Uvee Developments, c/o Agent, prior approval from change of use from office (B1) to homes (C3),Crown House, Southgate, Huddersfield.

Keith Hadcroft, works to tree preservation order(s) 20/92 within a conservation area, St Cuthberts Church, Linden Road, Birkby.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Hussain, construction first-floor side extension, 2, Gernhill Avenue, Fixby.

Leah Patrice, construction of single-storey front and rear extensions, 15A, Whitacre Street, Deighton.

REFUSED

J S Randhawa, formation of new boundary wall, 4, Springwood Hall Gardens, Springwood.

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVS) flexible change of use from office use (class B1a) to driver testing centre (class Sui Generis) with internal and external alterations, Ground floor, Abecus House, Pennine Business Park, Longbow Close, Bradley.

M S Investment, alterations to convert lower ground floor to two flats (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), 33-35, Queensgate, Huddersfield.

Slaithwaite, Golcar, Marsden

SUBMITTED

P Cregeen, construction of single-storey extension (Listed Building), The Mill, Ramsden Mill Lane, Golcar.

P Cregeen, listed building consent for construction of single-storey extension, The Mill, Ramsden Mill Lane, Golcar.

A Crowther, outline permission for demolition of existing buildings and construction of 4 dwellings, land at, Manchester Road, Linthwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

L c Car Sales Garage, construction of canopy and re-siting of cabin (within a Conservation Area), LC Car Sales Garage, Market Street, Milnsbridge.

Mr & Mrs Tatersley, construction of single-storey rear extension, 8, Parkwood Court, Longwood.

Phantom Tiger Taekwondo, change of use from light industry / storage to martial arts gymnasium (D2), Springfield Mills, Dale Street, Longwood.

APPROVED

Caretech, works to tree preservation order(s) 38/94, The Lodge, 207A, Scar Lane, Milnsbridge.

Mr & Mrs S & C Williams, listed building consent for alterations to Listed Building, Upper Snow Lea Farm, Lamb Hall Road, Longwood.

Jack Short, works to tree preservation order(s) HU1/74 within a conservation area, 15, Stockwell Vale, Armitage Bridge.

Honley, Meltham, Holmfirth

SUBMITTED

A Lindley, C/o Agent, change of use from C3 homes to mixed use comprising C3 dwellinghouses and self-catering holiday accommodation, Crosland Hall, Crosland Factory Lane, Netherton.

S Dyson, variation of condition 8 (vehicle access and parking areas) on previous permission 2017/91244 for variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2015/94062 for construction of one detached dwelling, Holmlea, 80, Long Lane, Honley, Holmfirth.

Brian Hulme, construction of single-storey rear extension, 140, Upperthong Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth.

Mr Jebson, C/o Agent, reserved matters application for construction of 2 dwellings persuant to outline permission 2016/91954, rear of, 191, Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Dickson, construction of single-storey extension, Sycamore House, 45C, Colders Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Christian Harley, works to tree preservation order(s) HO2/51, Farnley Hey, Honley Road, Farnley Tyas.

Bridge, works to tree preservation order(s) 43/80, Keith Drake Ltd, Newtown, Woodhead Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Kay, works to tree preservation order(s) HO1/71, 186, Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Tim Hemingway, compliance of condition 4 (reserved matters) on previous application 2013/90919 for outline application for demolition of vacant bungalow and detached garage and construction of two new detached homes with new site access and road widening, The Moorings, Binns Lane, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

David Plumstead, works to tree preservation order(s) 04/80, Sunny Mede, Woodhead Road, Jack Short, H Works to tree preservation order(s) HU1/74 in a conservation area, 22, Stockwell Vale, Armitage Bridge, Holmfirth.

W R Charlesworth, works to tree(s) within a conservation area, 21, Magdale, Honley, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Lindsay, construction of dormer to rear, formation of opening in side elevation and construction of balcony, The Holt, 29, Holt Lane, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Hans, construction of two-storey extension to rear, extension to garage and internal alterations, 1, Butternab Road, Beaumont Park.

T Taylor, construction of single-storey link extension between dwelling and detached garage and alterations to garage to form extended living accommodation, 80, Ridings Fields, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

Harrison Hoare, construction of first-floor extension and conversion of garage to form living space, 7, Briar Avenue, Meltham, Holmfirth.

S Dixon, construction of first-floor extension with balcony, Tara, Scholes Moor Road, Scholes, Holmfirth.

J Booth, construction of single-storey side and rear extension, Lansdowne House, Lane Bottom, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

S Hough, construction of extensions and alterations to existing detached garage to form dwelling with associated access, parking and curtilage areas, Adj, 10, Cherry Tree Walk, Scholes, Holmfirth.

Almondbury Dalton Newsome

SUBMITTED

G Philp, construction of extension to existing agricultural building. Park View, Chimney Lane, Lepton.

David Sykes, construction of single-storey front extension, 25, The Paddock, Kirkheaton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr Moghal, construction of two-storey side extension, 67, Greenside Avenue, Waterloo.

DEFERRED

N & M Donaghey, construction of single-storey rear extension and rear dormer windows, 152, Ravensknowle Road, Dalton.

REFUSED

L Patel, discharge conditions 5 (stone sample) and 8 (Phase II) on previous permission 2014/91634 for construction of sales building and canopy, installation of ATM, installation of tank, re-site LPG compound and associated parking, Lockwood Filling Station, Woodhead Road, Lockwood.

Denby Dale Kirkburton Skelmanthorpe

SUBMITTED

Phoenix Textiles Ltd, construction of two-storey extension, Phoenix Textiles Ltd, Spring Grove Mills, Spring Grove, Clayton West.

K Charlesworth, construction of single-storey side extension, Roddan Cottage, 445, Penistone Road, Shelley.

Redrow Homes Yorkshire, discharge of condition 35 (site clearance and construction traffic) on previous permission 2013/93441 for Outline application for construction of residential development of up to 200 dwellings and associated works including demolition of existing farm building, Land Adj Pilling Lane/ Holly Road/ Langley Lane/ Riverside, Scissett.

Jill Brennan, change of use from retail to drinking establishment (A4), Parkfield Florists, 10A, Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe.

Alison Walker, alterations and extension to convert existing barn to dwelling, construction of detached garage and formation of access and off road parking, 108, Lascelles Hall Road, Lascelles Hall.

Mr & Mrs Bradbury, the proposal is for a single-storey rear extension The extension projects 6 metres beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling house The maximum height of the extension is 4 metres The height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4 metres, West Royd, Marsh Lane, Shepley.

N Mannion, construction of single-storey rear extension, 4, Bedale Close, Skelmanthorpe.

Mr & Mrs R Wagstaff, construction of detached dwelling, plot to rear of, 1, West View, Denby Dale.

Mr & Mrs R Wagstaff, construction of 3 dwellings, Land Adj to, 62, Barnsley Road, Upper Cumberworth.

Sean Clay, construction of first-floor rear extension, external staircase and domers to front and rear, 135, Wakefield Road, Scissett.

Ronald Ross, works to tree preservation order(s) 10A/03, 268, Wakefield Road, Denby Dale.

J Mander, the proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 8m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4m, 2, Doctor Lane, Flockton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Bacon, construction of extensions, installation of new window and alterations to existing window to front, 17A, Church Street, Emley.

A Ross, construction of garage and single-storey link extension, The Paddock, 5, Near Bank, Shelley.

Josephine Nowacki, construction of single-storey rear extension, 44, Storthes Hall Lane, Kirkburton.

APPROVED

J Barraclough, non material amendment to previous permission 2012/93779 for construction of single and 2 storey extensions, 15, Hermitage Park, Fenay Bridge.

Brighouse, Elland, Mirfield, Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

Screwfix Direct Ltd, change of use to storage or distribution (B8), Units 1 & 2, Luddite Way Business Park, Rawfolds Way, Rawfolds, Cleckheaton.

M Seedat, prior approval for change of use from office (B1) to dwellinghouses (C3), Tadis House, Lower Peel Street, Dewsbury.

Nasir Adam, construction of front porch and access ramp, 7 Park Close Batley

Mr Walker, construction of single-storey extension, 183, Raikes Lane, Birstall, Batley.

H Gora, construction of two-storey rear extension, 55, Carr Side Crescent, Batley.

Kimberley Parry, certificate of lawfulness for proposed single-storey rear extension and alterations to convert loft to living accommodation, 40, Royd Wood, Cleckheaton.

Costa Coffee, advertisement consent for construction of 1 illuminated and 2 non-illuminated signs, Unit 8b, Birstall Shopping Park, Holden Ing Way, Birstall.

M Hussain, construction of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions and formation of terrace, 82, Moorcroft Drive, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Hollie Blackburn, alterations to convert garage to living accommodation, 11a, Cambridge Road, Birstall, Batley.

Mr & Mrs D Mort, construction of single-storey rear extension and reformation of existing raised patio, 134, Quaker Lane, Cleckheaton.

Brian Pearson, works to tree(s) within a conservation area, St Michaels And All Angels Church, Church Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Strata Homes Ltd, construction of non-illuminated signs, New Lane, Moorside, Cleckheaton.

Melview Ltd, listed building consent for conversion of A2 Unit (ground floor) to 2 retail units (A1) and change of use of first-floor to office use, internal and external alterations (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), 29, Market Place, Dewsbury.

Kirklees College, discharge condition 3 (materials) on previous permission 2017/90935 for listed building consent for construction of three-storey rear extension and change of use to form mix of classrooms, studios and work shops (within a Conservation Area), Kirklees College, Pioneer House, Northgate, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Hollybank Trust, construction of garden building, Hollybank Trust, Roe Head, Far Common Road, Mirfield.

M Dews, alterations to existing barn and construction of porch to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 341, Crossley Lane, Mirfield.

Martin Walsh, architectural, construction of extension to existing garage, 5, Fieldcroft Court, Mirfield.

Anthony Sowden, construction of detached dwelling, 4A, Crowlees Road, Mirfield.

REFUSED

Aris Butt, construction of restaurant and two second floor apartments, 457, Bradford Road, Batley.

Albion Dental Care, construction of non-illuminated signs, 215 , Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

A Razaq, construction of extension and alterations to covert garage to garden room, 35, Chadwick Crescent, Dewsbury.

WITHDRAWN

A Bashi, change of use of former care home to 20 bedsits, West House Care Home, 14, Quarry Road, Westtown, Dewsbury.