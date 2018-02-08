Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Salendine Nook, Marsh, Lindley

SUBMITTED

W Ahmed, discharge condition 5 (levels) on previous permission 2016/94309 for construction of one dwelling and associated landscaping., Land to the rear of, 52 & 54, Mountjoy Road, Edgerton.

K Blacker, construction of fencing to rear and material alterations to garden (within a Conservation Area), 16, Ellerslie Court, Edgerton.

Mr & Mrs A Vance, construction of single and two-storey side and rear extension and porch to front, 36, Wilmar Drive, Salendine Nook.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

R Armitage, construction of two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, a rear dormer extension and alterations, 17, Briarlyn Road, Birchencliffe.

Mr & Mrs Hebda, demolition of existing garage and construction of single-storey side extension, 7, Gatesgarth Crescent, Lindley.

WITHDRAWN

Martin McDade Smith construction of workshop to rear, Macs Truck Sales, 817-819, New Hey Road, Outlane

Fartown, Birkby, Deighton

SUBMITTED

Khela Properties, discharge of condition 3 on previous permission 2016/91626 for partial demolition of existing public house and construction of extensions to create 45 room student accommodation, The New Wharf, 52, Wakefield Road, Aspley.

A Manzoor, C/o Agent, change of use and alterations from B2 (general industrial) /B8 (storage/distribution) use to D1 (non-residential institution) (within a Conservation Area), Oxley Stables, Highfields, Huddersfield.

Melissa Bent, certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of premises for taxi operations, 11 , Bradley Road, Bradley.

Bradco, discharge conditions 1, 21, 25, 26, 27 on previous permission 2014/90411 for construction of 2 blocks of student accommodation, Land adj, Manchester Road, Huddersfield.

Cardtronics UK Ltd trading as Cashzone construction of illuminated signs, Newsagents, 4, Henry Street, Huddersfield.

Cardtronics UK Ltd trading as Cashzone retention of ATM, Newsagents, 4, Henry Street, Huddersfield.

Cardtronics UK Ltd, trading as Cashzone, construction of illuminated signs (Listed Building), 15, Princess Alexandra Walk, Huddersfield.

Cardtronics UK Ltd, trading as Cashzone retention of ATM (Listed Building), 15, Princess A KSDL discharge conditions 3-6 on previous permission 2017/92923 for formation of temporary car park (retrospective), Land off, Gasworks Street, Huddersfield.

M Hollingsworth, construction of mezzanine platform to provide extension to first-floor terrace with retractable roller type canopy over (Within a Conservation Area), Five, 5, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr Ahmad, construction of rear extensions to basement and ground floor (within a Conservation Area), 144, Halifax Old Road, Birkby.

MAS Management Services Ltd, C/O Agent change of use from digital printer/copy shop to retail (A1) (within a Conservation Area), Swiftprint, 3-5, Wood Street, Huddersfield.

Singh, construction of two-storey rear extension and demolition of existing single-storey rear extension (within a conservation area) (Listed Building), 47, Spring Street, Springwood, Huddersfield.

Imaan Halal Meat, change of use of part of butchers shop to hot food take away, installation of extraction flue (within a Conservation Area) Imman Halal Meat, 37, Blacker Road, Birkby.

C Hendy, construction of single-storey rear extension and alterations to roof of existing extension, 3, Gernhill Avenue, Fixby.

APPROVED

Singh, listed building consent for construction of two-storey rear extension and demolition of existing single-storey rear extension (within a conservation area), 47, Spring Street, Springwood, Huddersfield.

S Wilford non material amendment to previous permission 2017/91858 for construction of single-storey rear extension and alterations to garage, 44, Redwood Drive, Bradley.

Slaithwaite, Golcar, Marsden

SUBMITTED

I Huntington, formation of vehicular access, 50, Arthur Street, Golcar.

L Taylor, construction of single-storey side extension (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), 30, Swallow Lane, Golcar.

M & S Jefferson, construction of two-storey side extension, 18, Lea Side Gardens, Longwood.

Mohammad Haq, construction of single-storey rear extension (Modified proposal), 16, Balmoral Avenue, Crosland Moor.

C Jones, discharge conditions 3 (materials), 8 (retaining walls), 9 (boundary treatment) on previous permission 2016/94076 for construction of detached dwelling, Land Adjacent, 1, Warneford Road, Cowlersley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Hopkinson, construction of single-storey rear extension and alterations to convert outbuilding to living accommodation, 50, Slades Road, Bolster Moor, Golcar.

APPROVED

Anthony Hamilton, works to tree(s) within a conservation area, 67, West End Road, Golcar.

Honley, Meltham, Holmfirth

SUBMITTED

Eastwood Homes, construction of two detached dwellings with detached garages, 20, Gynn Lane, Honley, Holmfirth.

Sykes Farming, demolition of existing agricultural building and construction of new agricultural building, Quarryside Farm, Cartworth Moor Road, Cartworth Moor, Holmfirth.

McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles L variation of conditions 2, 12,14,15,16,17 and 20 on previous application 2012/90738 for demolition of redundant former industrial buildings and bridge, construction of 46 age restricted apartments, 2 guest rooms, external residents lounge, managers office, residents and visitor car parking, new bridge access, related engineering and landscape works with retention of former mill dam and formation of riverside walk (within a Conservation Area), Prickleden Mills, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles L discharge condition 23 (waste) on previous permission 2012/90738 for demolition of redundant former industrial buildings and bridge, construction of 46 age restricted apartments, 2 guest rooms, external residents lounge, managers office, residents and visitors car parking, new bridge access, related engineering and landscape works with retention of former mill dam and formation of riverside walk (within an conservation area), Prickleden Mills, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

David Trueman, work to tree preservation order(s) 05/83, Land Off Black Sike Lane, Holmfirth.

Shiso Ltd, excavation and levelling of ground, Moor House, Farnley Road, Farnley Tyas.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J P Wild Ltd, discharge conditions 7 (Remediation Strategy) and 22 (drainage) on previous permission 2016/92254 for construction of 24 dwellings, Land off, Colders Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth.

S Sturgess, construction of single-storey extension, 10, Groves Houses, Gynn Lane, Honley, Holmfirth.

J Pottinger, construction of single-storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 2, Pell Lane, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs M Thompson, construction of single-storey and first-floor extension and alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation, 308, Coppice Drive, Netherton.

APPROVED

McCarthy & Stone Retirement Lifestyles L discharge condition 23 (waste) on previous permission 2012/90738 for demolition of redundant former industrial buildings and bridge, construction of 46 age restricted apartments, 2 guest rooms, external residents lounge, managers office, residents and visitors car parking, new bridge access, related engineering and landscape works with retention of former mill dam and formation of riverside walk (within an conservation area), Prickleden Mills, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

Mr & Mrs Farmiloe, discharge condition 14 (parking) on previous permission 2016/91356 for construction of 2 detached dwellings (within a Conservation Area), adj, 141, Church Street, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

Tim Hemingway compliance of condition 4 (reserved matters) on previous application 2013/90919 for outline application for demolition of vacant bungalow and detached garage and construction of 2 no. new detached dwellings with new site access and road widening, The Moorings, Binns Lane, Holmfirth.

DEFERRED

Z Hinchliffe & Sons Ltd, c/o agent planning permission for demolition of existing buildings, change of use of existing building to mixed uses comprising B1a (offices) and C3 (up to 27 dwellings) and associated parking and outline permission for construction of up to 75 dwellings, Dobroyd Mills, Hepworth Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Redrow Homes Ltd reserved matters application pursuant to outline permission 2014/93248 for construction of residential development (48 dwellings), Land off, Stoney Bank Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Redrow Homes Ltd construction of 4 dwellings and change of use of land as domestic garden area and areas of public open space, Land at, Stoney Bank Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Almondbury, Dalton, Newsome

SUBMITTED

R & E Reed, certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 1, Thistle Hill Avenue, Lascelles Hall.

Donaldsons Vets, construction of illuminated signs, Land at, Somerset Road, Almondbury.

S Langton, construction of single-storey side extension, 43, Senior Street, Moldgreen.

Z Saleh, construction of single-storey and two-storey extensions with associated works and construction of boundary wall and gated entrance, 7, Epsom Way, Kirkheaton.

A Wike, construction of two-storey side and first-floor side extensions, 16, Clough Lane, Fenay Bridge.

Your Property Zone Ltd, certificate of lawfulness for existing use of property as C3 dwellinghouse (15 Neale Road) and C4 house in multiple occupation (28 Meltham Road, Lockwood), 15 Neale Road & 28 Meltham Road, Huddersfield, Lockwood.

S Lyons, construction of single-storey rear extension, 102, Kaye Lane, Almondbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J Smith, construction of two-storey side extension and porch, 48, Meadow Park, Kirkheaton.

Mr & Mrs Bell, construction of single-storey side and rear extensions, 3 , Thurgory Gate, Lepton.

REFUSED

Melody Dennis-McInnis works to tree preservation order(s) HU1/74, 126, Meltham Road, Lockwood.

Denby Dale, Kirkburton, Skelmanthorpe

SUBMITTED

Paragram Ltd, construction of detached storage /garage unit, Brooke House, 23, High Street, Clayton West.

Ernest Bedford, demolition of joiners shop and construction of 3 dwellings, 12, Holmfield Road, Clayton West.

E M Newsby & Sons, prior notification for construction of agricultural building, Park Lane Farm, Park Lane, Emley.

E White, non Material Amendment to previous permission 2014/93103 for construction of detached garage and new access, Windy Ridge Farm, 209, Denby Lane, Upper Denby.

C/o Agent, dead or dangerous tree, The Manor, 1, Top Of The Moor, Stocksmoor.

T Wetton, discharge condition 4 on previous permission 2017/90828 (APP/Z4718/W/17/3177245) for demolition of existing outbuildings and construction of detached single-storey building to create annexe accommodation associated with 21, Northfield Lane, Highburton.

P Wood, discharge conditions 3 (materials) and 10 (landscape) on previous permission 2017/90624 for construction of three dwellings and annex garage associated with plot 3 (within a Conservation Area), Land adj, 50, Marsh Lane, Shepley.

M & S Jubb, construction of single-storey side extension (modified proposal), 6, Gilthwaites Lane, Denby Dale.

Mr & Mrs S * I Lo, discharge of conditions 3,4, (intrusive site investigation) 5 and 6 (Remediation Strategy) on previous application 2016/92322 for re-grading, levelling and landscaping of existing spoil heap, 1, Barnsley Road, Flockton.

Mr & Mrs A Rust, construction of front porch entrance (Within a Conservation Area and setting of a Listed Building), Yew Tree Barn, 27, Low Town, Kirkburton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Stuart Childe, construction of agricultural building, 18, Stringer House Lane, Emley Moor.

N Hall, construction of first-floor extension (within a Conservation Area), Ashtree Farm, 74, The Village, Thurstonland.

S Grahamlock, construction of single-storey rear extension and porch to front, Mayfield, 1, Stringer House Lane, Emley Moor.

D Potts, construction of extension and alterations to convert existing garage block to one dwelling,Woodend, Greenside Road, Thurstonland.

Mr & Mrs Lowery, construction of single-storey side and rear extensions, 1, Elmfield Drive, Skelmanthorpe.

Mr & Mrs Bromley, demolition of existing conservatory and construction of side extension, first-floor side extension and formation of new gated entrance (within a Conservation Area), Southdale House, Denby Lane, Upper Denby.

WITHDRAWN

Stuart Childe, construction of agricultural building, 18, Stringer House Lane, Emley Moor.

APPROVED

Vivienne Murphy works to tree(s) within a conservation area, 14, Slant Gate, Kirkburton.

Mr & Mrs I Pickford non material amendment to previous permission 2016/91558 for demolition of existing dwelling and garage and construction of detached dwelling and detached garage, 33, Barnsley Road, Upper Cumberworth.

Brighouse, Elland, Mirfield, Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

M Brooke, discharge of conditions 3 (materials), 6 (Phase II Report), 7 (Remediation Strategy), 8 (Remediation) and 9 (Validation Report) on previous permission 2017/92372 for demolition of existing dwelling and formation of new detached dwelling, 7, West Royd Park, Mirfield.

Ulster Yarns Ltd, discharge condition 7 (surface water) on previous permission 2017/92312 for demolition of existing three-storey mill and associated buildings and construction of factory extension adjoining the existing mill building, Ravensthorpe Mills, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

O Ansari, construction of single-storey front and two-storey rear extensions with dormer, 19, Thornfield, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

A Rakhi, the proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m, 60, Woodfield Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley.

Greggs Plc, installation of two micro perforated roller shutters, Unit 3B, Fountain Court, Huddersfield Road, Roberttown, Liversedge.

Hyder Living, demolition of existing dwelling and construction of 4 dwellings, 1, Ouzelwell Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

F Richardson, construction of two-storey side extension, 2, Woodhall Drive, Healey, Batley.

M Zameer, construction of single and two-storey rear extension, 1, St John Parade, Westtown, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Moorhouse, construction of extensions and external alterations, formation of raised front terrace and new access gates, 25, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield.

D Firth, construction of extensions and raising of roof to form rooms in roofspace, 24A, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

D Barker, construction of two-storey side extension and detached garage, 32, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

APPROVED

Needham works to tree preservation order(s) 10/02, 23, Over Hall Park, Mirfield.