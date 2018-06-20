The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dozens of planning applications are submitted to Kirklees Council each week.

These are the latest applications which were submitted to the council before 4 June.

The applications, which cover all across Kirklees from Mirfield to Meltham and Dalton to Dewsbury, include everything from small extensions and tree preservation orders through to major developments such as hotels and residential developments.

They are shown to be at varying stages in the report - submitted which is when they have just gone in to the council, approved which means work can start and refused, which means it is back to the drawing board.

Once a planning application is submitted it is then considered by planning officers and recommended for approval or refusal before a decision is taken at a planning meeting.

These ones include everything from a plan for an underground swimming pool through to a new restaurant or cafe in Honley plus all the extensions and other improvements people want to make to their own homes.

SCAMMONDEN

SUBMITTED

P Naylor - dwelling at 1, Pleasant Pastures, New Hey Road, Scammonden.

MIRFIELD

SUBMITTED

N Trevitt - Listed Building Consent for installation of log burner at Chancel House, Calder Road, Lower Hopton, Mirfield.

C Ratten - works to trees, tree preservation order 04/88 at 3 Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Hutchinson, extensions and alterations (within the curtilage of a listed building) at The Lodge, 55 Leeds Road, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Taylor-Guck, extensions and alterations, formation of subterranean swimming pool and associated landscaping at The Barns, Bracken Hill, Mirfield.

M Mohammed - discharge of condition 4 (noise) on previous application 2017/93172 for formation of valeting bays at 189 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

L Rushworth, front canopy, two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and decking to rear at 9 Robin Royd Drive, Mirfield.

APPROVED

Infront Homes Ltd - non material amendment to previous permission 2016/91832 for three dwellings and demolition of existing pair of semi-detached dwellings at 77-79, Towngate, Mirfield.

James Brodie - work to tree, tree preservation order 10/02 at 2 Over Hall Park, Mirfield.

Mr Rawson - work to tree preservation order(s) 21/85 at 31 Church Lane, Mirfield.

BIRKBY

SUBMITTED

Mr Ahmed - detached dwelling and detached garage with first-floor to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with proposed dwelling at land off, Croft Gardens, Birkby.

M Ashfaq - two-storey rear extension, porch to front and alterations to roof at 9 Inglewood Avenue, Birkby.

HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

O Schofield - notification for prior approval for change of use from betting shop to restaurant/cafe at Jack Pearson Ltd, 17 Church Street, Honley, Holmfirth.

Lindsey Doyle - certificate of lawfulness for proposed alterations to garden to form driveway at 141 Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

Mr J Short - works to trees – tree preservation order 13a/02 at 7 Cliff Hill Court, Holmfirth.

Mrs L Hodge - works to trees in Conservation Area at 10 Netherlea Drive, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

Mr and Mrs Ashman, two-storey side extension and alterations at Fair Holme, The Crescent, New Mill, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Andrew Pesterfield - two-storey side extension and rear porch at Harewood, 6 Kirkbridge Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Matthew Hallworth - two-storey extension to side at 35 Roaine Drive, Holmfirth.

G Dawson - single-storey side and rear extension and relocation of garage at 35 Hanson Road, Meltham.

IK Classics Group - installation of 4 UPVC windows and one new UPVC sliding door at IK Classics Group, Ik Classics, Washpit Mills, Choppards Lane, Holmfirth.

Mr and Mrs Brunskill - single-storey rear extension at 18 The Heights, Scholes, Holmfirth.

SALENDINE NOOK

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs Livsey - detached dwelling with access off Longwood Edge Road at rear of, 481, New Hey Road, Salendine Nook.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Huddersfield YMCA - siting of click and collect parcel lockers at YMCA, Lawrence Batley Recreational Complex, New Hey Road, Salendine Nook, Huddersfield, HD3 3XF.

MILNSBRIDGE

SUBMITTED

William Marshall, George Marshall, Edward Marshall and James Marshall - outline application for residential development at Britannia Road, Milnsbridge.

J Short - work to trees in CA at 743, Manchester Road, Milnsbridge.

EMLEY MOOR

SUBMITTED

C Burton - two-storey side extension at 27 Westfield Lane, Emley Moor.

SLAITHWAITE

SUBMITTED

D Whitehead - 3 dwellings for sheltered accommodation at Meadow Court, Meal Hill Lane, Slaithwaite.

N and L Dooley - two-storey rear and first-floor side extension at Upper Edge Farm, Sledgate Lane, Slaithwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs R Eastwood - rear extension at 24 Waverley Street, Slaithwaite.

THORNTON LODGE

SUBMITTED

M Fazal - three-storey rear extension and front and rear dormer windows at 35 Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge.

Q Javaid - single and two-storey rear extension, front and rear dormers, front porch and formation of vehicular access at 35 Holly Road, Thornton Lodge.

ALMONDBURY

SUBMITTED

S Griffiths - prior notification for agricultural building and extension to existing agricultural building at Gledhill Farm, Kaye Lane, Almondbury.

Mr Parker - single-storey extension to side and rear and enlarged entrance porch at 19 Longley Road, Almondbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

B Marshall - demolition of existing detached garage and single-storey front, side and rear extension at Willow House, 8 Dartmouth Avenue, Almondbury.

NETHERTON

SUBMITTED

S Wolfenden - change of use from dwelling to use for commercial letting for more than 6 guests at any one time (within a Conservation Area) at 221 Meltham Road, Netherton.

DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

Mr M Kalil - single-storey side extension at K Cuts, 217 Huddersfield Road, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

G Hanson - 5 dwellings adjacent to 196 Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

Z Ali - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m at 8A Squirrel Walk, Dewsbury.

M Saeed - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m at 5 Hillgarth, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

A Patel - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 5.5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m at 1 King Edward Street, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Whiterose Catering Limited - storage unit at Whiterose Catering Ltd, 225 Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

V McGee - two-storey rear extension at 7 Mill Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury.

M Khan - single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7m at 28, Garden Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

J Hanwell - Kirklees Forestry dead or dangerous tree(s) Land next to 36 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

P Barber - single-storey rear extension at 76 Ravensthorpe Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Azhar Chunara - tree works in a Conservation Area at 60 Alexandra Crescent, Westborough, Dewsbury.

Sa.Ya MOT and Service Centre - non-illuminated sign at Unit 5, Netherfield Mills, Netherfield Road, Ravensthorpe.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

James Wilby - basement extension and porch to front at 33 Walker Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

R Ahmer - two-storey side extension, single and two-storey rear extension, single-storey front extension and front dormer (modified proposal) at 13 Lees Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

A Rehman - two-storey side extension with living accommodation in roof space and open canopy to front at 41 Garden Terrace, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Sa.Ya MOT and Service Centre - change of use of car repair and storage to include MOT testing at Unit 5, Netherfield Mills, Netherfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

FARNLEY TYAS

SUBMITTED

J Radcliffe and Sons - listed building consent for demolition of outhouse (within a conservation area) at Park House Farm, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas.

CROSLAND MOOR

SUBMITTED

Mr Sami - certificate of lawfulness for single-storey rear extension at 36 Balmoral Avenue, Crosland Moor.

OUTLANE

SUBMITTED

R Read - single-storey rear extension at 954 New Hey Road, Outlane.

EDGERTON

SUBMITTED

Mr J Revell - works to trees in CA at Glenwood, 2 Huddersfield Road, Edgerton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Connect Housing Association - single-storey rear extension at 5 Cedar Avenue, Edgerton.

SCISSETT

SUBMITTED

TLC Care Homes - amendment on previous permission 2017/90077 for 85 bed care home with associated car parking and landscaping at Busker Lane, Scissett.

HUDDERSFIELD

SUBMITTED

Savio Fong - listed building consent for installation of 2 illuminated signs (within a conservation area) at 4 Queen Street, Huddersfield.

C Khangura - listed building consent for change of use and alterations to County Court buildings to form retail floorspace and 15 apartments (within a conservation area) at Crown Court Buildings, Princess Street, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Syngenta UK - MCC building, pipebridges and plant support structure at Syngenta UK, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

G Rasool - alterations to convert vacant offices on first and second floors to 10 apartments (Listed Building within a Conservation Area) at 3 New Street, Huddersfield.

J J Embroidery Limited - alterations to shop front and formation of new entrance at 313 Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Cambridge Hotel c/o Agent - extension to existing hotel at Cambridge Hotel, 4, Clare Hill, Huddersfield.

APPROVED

SIG Plc - installation of two vent grills to north face of building at Q M Industrial Estate, Unit 6 and 7, Old Fieldhouse Lane, Huddersfield.

Inside Poster Properties Ltd - advertisement consent for replacement of existing 48-sheet advertising display with 48-sheet digital LED display on Land at 188 Manchester Road, Huddersfield.

G Rasool - listed building for alterations to convert vacant offices on first and second floors to 10 apartments (within a conservation area) at 3, New Street, Huddersfield.

LINTHWAITE

SUBMITTED

A Dearnley - works to trees in Conservation Area at Black Rock Farm, Upper Clough, Linthwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Walkers Windows - single-storey rear extension at 12 Hillside View, Linthwaite.

REFUSED

Endless Developments (Linthwaite) Ltd - non material amendment to previous permission CV5330 for residential development (within a conservation area) at rear of, Royds Avenue/Slant Gate/Royds House Lane, Manchester Road, Linthwaite.

WITHDRAWN

A Dearnley - works to trees in Conservation Area at Black Rock Farm, Upper Clough Road, Linthwaite.

NEWSOME

SUBMITTED

T Evans - notification for prior approval for change of use from shops to restaurant/cafe at 46-48, Town Gate, Newsome.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Dumitru Florin Feier - single-storey front and side extension at 8 Wood Lane, Newsome.

MARSDEN

SUBMITTED

S B Homes Ltd - demolition of former fire station and replace with 24 two bedroom flats, 2 single bedroom flats and 1 dwelling, associated parking, new vehicular access and landscaping (within a Conservation Area) at Marsden Fire Station, Manchester Road, Marsden.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Dowse - porch (within a conservation area) at 32, Spring Street, Marsden.

Christine Blakeman - agricultural barn at Blake Lea Cottage, Blake Lea Lane, Marsden.

I Snadden - two-storey and first-floor rear extensions and part change of use to holiday let at Hey Cottages, Waters Road, Marsden.

LONGWOOD

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

G Dobson - outline application for one dwelling at Land off, Leafield Bank, Longwood.

LEPTON

REFUSED

N Kilner - prior notification for proposed change of use of agricultural building to dwellinghouse and associated operational development at The Barn, Lepton Lane, Lepton.

LINDLEY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Michael Lee - extension (within a Conservation Area) at The Lodge, 34 Daisy Lea Lane, Lindley.

SHELLEY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Harpers Interiors Ltd, change of use from residential to professional services/office at 107-109 Far Bank, Shelley.

BEAUMONT PARK

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs Abdullah, two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions at 19 Butterwood Close, Beaumont Park.

KIRKHEATON

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Damian Smith, single-storey rear extension at 12 Heaton Avenue, Kirkheaton.

Mr and Mrs Wade, raising of roof height to form living space at 5 Cockley Meadows, Kirkheaton.

Mr and Mrs M Aust single-storey rear extension at 1 Heaton Court, Kirkheaton.

QUARMBY

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs M Savage - porch, installation of new windows, internal alterations, demolition of existing garage and new garage (listed building) at 248A Quarmby Road, Quarmby.

APPROVED

Mr and Mrs M Savage - listed building consent for porch, installation of new windows, internal alterations, demolition of existing garage and new garage at 248A Quarmby Road, Quarmby.

GRANGE MOOR

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

R Morton - demolition of existing garage and two-storey side extension at 3, Clough Gate Drive, Grange Moor.

STOCKSMOOR

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J Hanks - single-storey extension at 3 Top Of The Moor, Stocksmoor.

APPROVED

J Clark - prior notification for agricultural building at Birch House, 1 Birks Lane, Stocksmoor.

C/o Agent - work to tree preservation order(s) 01/77 within a conservation area at Birch House, 1, Birks Lane, Stocksmoor.

REFUSED

James Wood - works to tree preservation order 27/93 at 1 Cross Lane, Stocksmoor.

WATERLOO

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Coral Windows (Bradford) Ltd - conservatory to rear at 22 Greenside Avenue, Waterloo.

LASCELLES HALL

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Olivia Jane Kelly - porch to front at 9 Lascelles Hall Road, Lascelles Hall.

KIRKBURTON

REFUSED

Walker - work to tree protection order 03/95 on Land next to Dene Fold, Kirkburton.

APPROVED

West Yorkshire Police - work to trees in Conservation Area at Kirkburton Police Station, Huddersfield Road, Kirkburton.

THURSTONLAND

APPROVED

J Haigh - tree work in conservation area at 17 Marsh Hall Lane, Thurstonland.