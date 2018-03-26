Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Salendine Nook Marsh Lindley

SUBMITTED

Creative Developments (Huddersfield) Ltd discharge of condition 3 (materials), 4 (drainage scheme), 5 (drainage scheme), 8 (highway works), 10 (estate roads), 11 (cycle storage), 12 (Phase 1 Report), 17 (method statement) and 19 (bat survey) on previous permission 2014/93584 for demolition of dwelling and construction of 10 dwellings., 120, Laund Road, Salendine Nook.

J & M Bellerby construction of front and rear dormers and internal alterations, 64, Greenfield Avenue, Oakes.

Mr & Mrs Simpson construction of two-storey side extension and internal alterations, 14, Dunsmore Drive, Salendine Nook.

Dion Smith construction of dormer window to front, 14, Adelphi Road, Marsh.

Mr & Mrs Coyne construction of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions, 20, Wilmar Drive, Salendine Nook.

Rybrook Cars Limited and Stirling Scotfield (Huddersfield) LLP construction of motor vehicle dealership comprising car showrooms, workshops and MOT, ancillary offices, car parking and display, new vehicular access and egress to A643 and landscaping, Land Off, Lindley Moor Road, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs Ramsden construction of two-storey and single-storey extensions and alteration, 95, Birchington Avenue, Birchencliffe.

Mr Iran, c/o Agent demolition of existing attached garage, canopy and rear porch and construction of two-storey side and rear extensions (Conservation Area), 12, Queens Road, Edgerton.

Fartown Birkby Deighton

SUBMITTED

Naila Anjum construction of two-storey rear extension and alterations to roof height, 262, Bradley Road, Bradley.

Kelstone Ltd conversion of building to provide 14 apartments, including internal alterations (within a Conservation Area and setting of a Listed Building), 6, Rook Street, Huddersfield.

Kirklees School Services construction of fencing and gates, Sports Centre, Royds Hall Community School, Luck Lane, Paddock, Huddersfield.

Insite Poster Properties Ltd advertisement consent for replacement of existing 48-sheet advertising display with 48-sheet digital LED display, Land at, 188, Manchester Road, Huddersfield.

Bells Tree Surgery Ltd sycamore (T1) fell due to extensive basal wounding and close proximity to properties therefore potential hazard and third party risk, 15, Brendon Drive, Birkby.

A Iqbal use of garage/workshop for M.O.T service station (B2) and private hire office (2 cars), Tower Works, York Avenue, Fartown.

Paul Turner alterations to existing entrance and construction of canopy, Joseph Priestley Building, University Of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield.

L Moon certificate of lawfulness for proposed outbuilding, The Mansion House, Heaton Lodge, Bog Green Lane, Colne Bridge, Huddersfield.

Mrs M Yasmin demolition of garage and construction of single-storey side extension, 53, Kennedy Avenue, Fixby.

Mr Gedreys, c/o Agent construction of two-storey rear extension, 24, Huntingdon Avenue, Bradley.

N K Architects construction of single-storey front and rear basement extensions, Beech House, 4, Dingley Road, Edgerton.

Change of use and alterations to dwelling (C3) to form 2 Houses of Multiple Occupation (C4), installation of rooflights to front and rear elevation and window openings at semi-basement level (within a Conservation Area)

Markazi Jamia Mosque Riza & Islamic Cent, 98, Halifax Old Road, Birkby.

Abid Bhatti construction of single-storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 24, Macaulay Road, Birkby.

APPROVED

Cardtronics UK Ltd trading as Cashzone construction of illuminated signs, Newsagents, 4, Henry Street, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Pennine Developments Limited conversion of existing coach house to form 2 dwellings, construction of one dwelling, new vehicular access and parking/turning (within a Conservation Area), Longdenholme, 34, Greenhead Road, Huddersfield.

V Lindsay construction of attached garage with room above and detached pool with room above, 324, Birkby Road, Birkby.

M Shahid change of use of ground floor of dwelling to form shop, 71, Calton Street, Fartown.

Cardtronics UK Ltd trading as Cashzone retention of ATM, Newsagents, 4, Henry Street, Huddersfield.

Slaithwaite Golcar Marsden

SUBMITTED

T Auty listed building consent for Installation of double glazed windows, Holme Head, West Slaithwaite Road, Slaithwaite.

G Pickering construction of extensions to rear and demolition of existing garage (within a Conservation Area), 56, Upper Clough Road, Linthwaite.

Mr & Mrs Zarzecki construction of two-storey side extension, 2, Wellfield Close, Linthwaite.

Andrew Redfearn certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, Barrett Stile, Moor Side Lane, Slaithwaite.

C Collier construction of extensions and conversion of garage to living space with bay window and additional parking space, 34, Meadow Lane, Slaithwaite.

APPROVED

C Brierley non material amendment to previous permission 2017/91721 for construction of single story side extension ( within a conservation area), 2, Fernlea Grove, Golcar.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mark Drury construction of single-storey side and rear extension, 5, Lane Ings, Marsden.

A Crowther outline permission for demolition of existing buldings and construction of 4 dwellings, land at, Manchester Road, Linthwaite.

Honley Meltham Holmfirth

SUBMITTED

A Davies change of use from cafe bar (A3) to drinking establishment (A4) (within a Conservation Area). 13, Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth.

Mr English construction of conservatory to rear, 11, Moss Edge View, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

P Philips construction of detached dwelling with detached garage, adj, 18, Cliff Lane, H Listed Building Consent for reduction in height of existing chimney, 3-27, Upper Sunny Bank Mews, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Mr Moss construction of single-storey front extension, Moor Cottage, Yew Tree Lane, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Langrick construction of single-storey rear and first-floor side extensions (within a Conservation Area), Bottom Barn, 1, Ash Farm Court, Thurstonland.

Mr & Mrs Brunskill construction of single-storey rear extension, 18, The Heights, Scholes, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Boyce construction of first-floor rear balcony, 15, Fearnley Court, Holmfirth.

Gary Millar work to tree preservation order(s) 14/15, 303, Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Louise Taylor work to tree preservation order(s) 50/95, 1, Darnley Close, Meltham, Holmfirth.

D Harris work to tree preservation order(s) 18/78 within a conservation area, 46, Thirstin Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Priestley Homes Ltd, c/o Agent prior approval for change of use from office (B1) to 11 apartments (C3), Green Lane Mill, Green Lane, Holmfirth.

Part demolition of existing mill buildings and construction of 49 dwellings; conversion of listed building to form private gymnasium; re-use of existing mill buildings and alterations to form workshop, car storage, and associated ancillary facilities including café, shop and office space;

Prospect Estates Ltd formation of car parking areas (Listed Building), Washpit Mills, Choppards Lane, Cartworth Moor, Holmfirth.

Prospect Estates Ltd listed building consent for conversion of listed building to form private gymnasium and demolition of curtilage buildings, Washpit Mills, Choppards Lane, Cartworth Moor, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Staveley construction of extensions and alterations, The Shires, Top O’ Th’ Bank, Thurstonland.

Mr & Mrs Lyster conversion of garage to habitable space, 16, Station Approach, Honley, Holmfirth.

S Mann & M Munro construction of single-storey rear extension., 9, Victoria Springs, Holmfirth.

A Maude construction of single-storey side extension and alterations to roof to form living accommodation in roof space, 24, Butterley Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth.

D Davidson construction of 2 detached dwellings, Land Adj The Beck, Dobb Lane, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

A Lindley, c/o Agent change of use from C3 dwellinghouses to mixed use comprising C3 dwellinghouses and self-catering holiday accommodation, Crosland Hall, Crosland Factory Lane, Netherton.

Brian Hulme construction of single-storey rear extension, 140, Upperthong Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

A Falkingham non material amendment on previous application 2007/91482 for re-use of existing farm buildings and extensions to form 7 no. dwellings with garages (modified proposal) Moorfield House Farm, Bradshaw Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Almondbury Dalton Newsome

SUBMITTED

A and J Dyson change of use from dwellinghouse to mixed use dwellinghouse and training centre (within a Conservation Area), Thorpe Grange Manor, Thorpe Lane, Almondbury.

A Swift construction of single story rear extension, 94, Taylor Hill Road, Taylor Hill.

P Earnshaw construction of single-storey extension to rear (within a Conservation Area). 44, Blacksmiths Fold, Almondbury.

Aldi Stores Ltd installation of new plant equipment at the existing foodstore, Aldi Store, Unit 1, Gallagher Retail Park, Wakefield Road, Waterloo.

Yusef Asghar works to trees tree preservation order 98/90, 392, Wakefield Road, Dalton.

S Wood certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey side extension, 59, Oaklands Drive, Dalton.

I Higham construction of first-floor side extension, 61, Heaton Moor Road, Kirkheaton.

G Brown construction of detached garage, 4, Laygarth Drive, Lascelles Hall.

APPROVED

Hartley Quality Homes discharge conditions 9 (surface water), 13 (Remediation Strategy), 17 (traffic calming measures) on previous permission 2011/91152 for construction of 131 dwellings, formation of new accesses, laying out of internal access roads, and creation of play areas, Land Off, Crossley Lane/Cold Royd Lane/Albany Road, Dalton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

D Midgley construction of single and two-storey extension to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 37, Greenside Avenue, Waterloo.

Mr & Mrs R Sharp construction of front porch and single-storey rear extension, Tenterhill, 80, Sharp Lane, Almondbury.

David Sykes construction of single-storey front extension, 25, The Paddock, Kirkheaton.

S Langton construction of single-storey side extension, 43, Senior Street, Moldgreen.

Mr & Mrs Williams construction of 2 storey side extension, 54, Fleminghouse Lane, Waterloo.

Denby Dale Kirkburton Skelmanthorpe

SUBMITTED

Mr & Mrs Otter construction of extensions, Woodhouse Farmhouse, Woodhouse Lane, Emley.

Mr & Mrs W Cowie construction of single-storey rear extension and external alterations (modified proposal), Highfield Farm, Birds Edge Lane, Birds Edge.

R Bamforth change of use of part of agricultural barn to dog boarding, Manor House Farm, Barnsley Road, Denby Dale.

Mr Schofield, c/o Agent certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey side extension, 2, Wood Nook, Denby Dale.

L Hilton change of use from ground floor industrial (B2) to Dance Studio (D2) with ancillary (A3) and construction of first-floor extension and associated alterations to existing apartment (C3), 37, Elm Street, Skelmanthorpe.

Simon Gurrey works to trees in a CA, 14A, North Road, Kirkburton.

K Charlesworth construction of single-storey side extension, Roddan Cottage, 445, Penistone Road, Shelley.

Robertson Baxter Ltd change of use from beauty clinic (D1) to professional services/office (A2), Internal Beauty Clinic, 1, Abbey Road, Shepley.

Harpers Interiors Ltd change of use from residential (C3) to professional services/office (A2), 107-109, Far Bank, Shelley.

J Croft construction of two-storey and single-storey side extension, 5, Chapel Court, Denby Dale.

Mr & Mrs Sisson-Pell the proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m, 85, Barnsley Road, Upper Cumberworth.

Barrett Homes works to trees tree preservation order 5/99 13/14, 14A, North Road, Kirkburton.

J Haywood demolition of existing dwelling and construction of new dwelling, Heights Farm, Wakefield Road, Grange Moor.

Beneficial Tree Care Ltd change of use from stone yard to tree/log storage yard, The Old Stone Yard, Near Bank, Shelley.

APPROVED

Richard Horn prior notification for construction of an extension to agricultural building, Bromley Farm, 85, Cumberworth Lane, Upper Cumberworth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Paragram Ltd construction of detached storage /garage unit, Brooke House, 23, High Street, Clayton West.

Mr & Mrs McAllister construction of first-floor side extension, 4, Poplar Rise, Skelmanthorpe.

Mr & Mrs R Wagstaff construction of 3 dwellings, Land Adj to, 62, Barnsley Road, Upper Cumberworth.

REFUSED

Mr & Mrs Hoyle construction of single-storey side extension, Rockwood House, Cockermouth Lane, Flockton.

Brighouse Elland Mirfield Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

A B Whitaker modifications to front and internal alterations, 200, Low Road, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury

M Hussain construction of extensions and alterations, 99, Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

DRA Property and Lettings Ltd change of use from ground floor shop to beauty salon, shop and domestic garage space, 9, Knowl Road, Mirfield.

R Atkinson prior notification for construction of agricultural building, Whitegate Farm, Leeds Road, Mirfield.

Eric Paxman variation of conditions 5 (hours of operation) and 6 (opening hours) on previous permission 2017/93125 for change of use of bank (A2) to restaurant (A3), Yorkshire Building Society, 138, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

N Gill reserved matters application persuant to outline permission 2017/90427 for construction of detached dwelling and detached store, 4, Chapel Hill, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

Derbish Investments, c/o Agent change of use of former public house (A4) to restaurant, 616, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Bernard Watspm construction of single-storey rear extension, 25 , Highfield Mount, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

E Sacha construction of two-storey rear extension and external alterations including raised decking, 5, Hill Crest Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

S A Kothia non material amendment to previous permission 2017/93004 for alterations to convert integral garage into living accommodation, 45, Old Mill View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

B Robinson notification for prior approval for change of use from Financial Services (A2) to restaurant/cafe (A3), Natwest, 132, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

Mr & Mrs Walker construction of extensions and alterations to existing dwelling, The Outpost, 18, Chapel Hill, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

E Ryan construction of single-storey front extension, 7, Bronte Grove, Mirfield.

To Have & To Hold change of use from storage above existing shop to one dwelling and part retail, 8, Town Hall Street, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

C Brown construction of two-storey front extension, 190, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

M Cowley construction of detached dwelling, Quarry House, 16, Quarryfields, Mirfield.

R perkins change of use of un-used land to form car parking facility, removal of part of wall to erect security posts and formation of storage area for general waste and waste bins (Listed Building), Northorpe Hall Trust, 53, Northorpe Lane, Mirfield.

O Ansari construction of single-storey front and two-storey rear extensions with dormer, 19, Thornfield, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

I Ahmed construction of two-storey side extension and single-storey front and rear extensions, 63, Fir Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Tom Balmer work to tree preservation order(s) 14a/02, 2, Beech Grove, Mirfield

R Perkins listed building consent for change of use of un-used land to form car parking facility, removal of part of wall to erect removable security posts and formation of storage area for general waste and waste bins, Northorpe Hall Trust, 53, Northorpe Lane, Mirfield.

REFUSED

M Seedat prior approval for change of use from office (B1) to dwellinghouses (C3), Tadis House, Lower Peel Street, Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

Mark Antich change of use from public house to dog hotel, Jack O Mitre, New Hey Road, Scammonden.

Mr & Mrs Durrans construction of single-storey rear extension and dormer to front, 14, Dingley Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield.

R Lewsis works to trees in conservation area, 24, Imperial Road, Edgerton.

Michael Lee construction of extensions and alterations (within a Conservation Area), The Lodge, 34, Daisy Lea Lane, Lindley.

S Banks construction of two-storey side extension, 69, Briarlyn Road, Birchencliffe.

Kavita Singh work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Ash Meadow, East Avenue, Lindley.

APPROVED

C Wright listed building consent for restoration of gate piers (within a Conservation Area), Bankfield, 12, Edgerton Road, Edgerton.

Fartown Birkby Deighton

SUBMITTED

Mr & Mrs Mullarkey construction of rear dormer window and alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation, 4, Rose Mount, Birkby.

D Kimmings construction of two-storey side extension and new vehicular access from Stoney Lane (within a Conservation Area), 6, Leafield Bank, Longwood, Huddersfield.

Kirklees Council construction of fence, Paddock Junior Infant And Nursery School, Heaton Road, Paddock.

Mrs Hebda construction of two-storey rear extension and external ramp, 14, The Grove, Fartown, Huddersfield.

Foorasylum Ltd, c/o Agent construction of illuminated signs (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), 33-37, King Street, Huddersfield.

The University of Huddersfield discharge condition 7 (anti-terrorism mitigation) on previous permission 2017/92235 for construction of new education building with the associated landscaping, The University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield.

Harron Homes discharge conditions 3, 5, 11 and 21 on previous permission 2017/90180 for construction of 95 dwellings with access from Yew Tree Road and Burn Road, Land at, Ainley Top/Yew Tree Road/Burn Road, Huddersfield.

Mr & Mrs Salmon alterations to cellar rooms and attached garage forming 3 self contained flats (listed building and within a conservation area), 134, Trinity Street, Huddersfield.

JJ Embroidery Limited alterations to shop front and formation of new entrance, 313, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Ms Javed change of use and alterations to ground floor retail (A1) to form osteopathy clinic (D1), 109, Bradford Road, Fartown.

G Rasool listed building for alterations to convert vacant (B1) offices on first and second floors to 10 (C3) apartments (within a conservation area), 3, New Street, Huddersfield.

N & Z Agnew construction of detached garage, 53, Riddings Road, Sheepridge.

Mr Sihan, c/o Agent construction of detached dwelling (modified proposal), 13A, Fixby Road, Fixby.

Keepmoat Homes Limited construction of 160 residential units, including a 50 unit extra care facility (C3), provision of public open space and engineering operations, Land to the west of Ashbrow Infant. P Niven variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2016/92544 for construction of first-floor extension and internal alterations, New House Bungalow, New House Road, Sheepridge and Nursery School, Ashbrow Road, Ashbrow, Huddersfield.

APPROVED

Sadeh Lok Housing Association work to tree preservation order(s) HU1/71 within a conservation area, Woodfield Court, Queens Road, Huddersfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Murtaza Ali construction of extensions and lower ground detached garage., 16, Alwen Avenue, Birkby.

Mr Singh and Mrs Kaur construction of first-floor front and side extension, Laburnum House, 6, Norwood Park, Birkby.

A Riding construction of shed, Russell House, Fell Greave Road, Huddersfield.

S Yasmeen construction of first-floor front and side extension and two-storey rear extension, 30, The Crest, Bradley, Huddersfield.

John Shaw & Son Ltd, C/O Agent demolition of former public house and change of use of land to car sales forecourt, 311, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Slaithwaite Golcar Marsden

SUBMITTED

D Brooke alterations to convert existing barn to dwelling, Stones Laithe, Upper Rotcher, Slaithwaite.

A Blackburn certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of rear dormer window, 89, Longlands Road, Slaithwaite.

Brierstone Carr Top Ltd discharge conditions 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 on previous permission 2017/91173 for reserved matters application for construction of 16 dwellings pursuant to outline permission 2015/90507 for residential development (within a Conservation Area), Land off, Carr Top Lane, Golcar.

Bierstone Carr Top Ltd discharge conditions 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 23 on previous permission 2015/90507 for outline application for residential development (within a Conservation Area), Land off, Carr Top Lane, Golcar.

Mott MacDonald Bentley works to tree preservation order(s) 01/01, Blackmoorfoot Reservoir, Blackmoorfoot Road, Blackmoorfoot.

APPROVED

Mr & Mrs Bradley construction of extensions and alterations to existing farmhouse and construction of extensions and alterations to existing attached agricultural barns to form 4 dwellings (Listed Building)Nether Moor Farm, Sandy Lane, South Crosland.

L Roberts listed building consent for construction of extension and alterations to existing barns to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with Netherwood Farm, Netherwood Lane, Marsden, Huddersfield, HD7 6AT, Netherwood Farm, off Marsden Lane, Marsden.

JLP Roberts prior notification for construction of silage clamp, Fleece Farm, 15, Midway, South Crosland.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

L Roberts construction of extensions and alterations to existing barns to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with Netherwood Farm, Netherwood Lane, Marsden, Huddersfield, HD7 6AT (Listed Building), Netherwood Farm, off Marsden Lane, Marsden.

M Clements change of use of public toilets to mixed use (class A1) retail and hot food take-away (class A5), 2, Morley Lane, Milnsbridge.

Alina Arnold construction of rear dormer (within a Conservation Area), 37, Bridge Street, Slaithwaite.

Mohammad Haq construction of single-storey rear extension (Modified proposal), 16, Balmoral Avenue, Crosland Moor.

REFUSED

Insite Poster Properties Ltd advertisement consent for construction of 2 illuminated LED advertising display signs, Adj 468b, Manchester Road, Crosland Moor.

Honley Meltham Holmfirth

SUBMITTED

Mrs McGurty installation of access lift to front, 79, Beaumont Street, Netherton.

E Hobson Works to tree preservation order(s) 6A/12, 1, Wood Farm Lane, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

J Crummack construction of side extension, 6, Woodside Road, Beaumont Park.

D Heleine, c/o Agent construction of a detached dwelling (within a Conservation Area), Land Adj, 27, Goose Green, Holmfirth.

Valley Mill Residence works to tree(s) TPO 05a/03, Valley Mills, Wildspur Grove, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Christian & Kelly Brook construction of extensions and alterations, 22, Falconers Ride, Netherton.

Drum Developments (North West) Ltd discharge conditions 3 (materials), 10 (waste collection), 12 (landscaping), 13 (aboricultural method statement) on previous permission 2014/92280 for construction of detached dwelling, Adj, 77, Wessenden Head Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

I Conroy, c/o Agent alterations to convert agricultural building to dwelling, Agricultural Building, Off St Georges Road, Scholes, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

Nigel Brook listed building consent for construction of extensions and alterations to existing dwelling and agricultural buildings to form new dwelling, Lower Wickens Farm, Wickins Lane, Holmfirth.

J Monteith advertisement consent for installation of 1no. non illuminated sign (within a Conservation Area), 39, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth.

Kay works to tree preservation order(s) HO1/71, 186, Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Linda Taylor works to Tree(s) within a conservation area, Valley View, 1A, Hey Cliff Road, Holmfirth.

Andrew Nutton c/o Agent certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey side and rear extensions, outbuilding and garage, Wood Bungalow, Cliff Road, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

I Roberts construction of two-storey extension to form garage and annex accommodation associated with Thrum Hall 3C, Huddersfield Road New Mill, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Brown construction of dormer to rear and internal alterations, Wellhouse, Upper Hagg Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Nigel Brook construction of extensions and alterations to existing dwelling and agricultural buildings to form new dwelling (Listed Building), Lower Wickens Farm, Wickins Lane, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Jackson construction of single-storey rear extension, 26, Bracewell Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

J Monteith change of use of part of ground floor to (A4) Wine Bar (within a Conservation Area), 39, Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

Woodland Play Gym change of use from electrical parts storage to children’s play gym, Woodlands Play Gym, Link Business Park, Knowle Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Almondbury Dalton Newsome

SUBMITTED

N Kilner prior notification for proposed change of use of agricultural building to dwellinghouse and associated operational development, The Barn, Lepton Lane, Lepton.

R Baines alterations to basement to form apartment, 48, Hanson Lane, Lockwood.

B Marshall construction of single-storey side and rear extension and detached garage, Willow House, 8, Dartmouth Avenue, Almondbury.

Regent (Huddersfield) Ltd, C/O Agent outline application for construction of 3 dwellings with off street parking, adj, 67, Greenside Avenue, Waterloo.

N Akram the proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.3m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.6m, 36, Kirkstone Avenue, DaltonD Mellor construction of conservatory to rear, 28, Spa Courtyard, Fenay Bridge.

M Javaid the proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.7m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7m, 18, Armytage Crescent, Lockwood.

APPROVED

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Joel Auty construction of 10 no. student flats and associated landscaping, Land at, Manor Street and Bell Street, Newsome.

Mr & Mrs J Cockcroft construction of detached dwelling, adj, 52, Waterloo Rise, Waterloo.

L Robertshaw construction of three-storey rear extension, 209, New Road, Kirkheaton.

Mr & Mrs Haigh construction of agricultural building, Lumb Head Farm, Lumb Lane, Almondbury.

WITHDRAWN

R & E Reed certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 1, Thistle Hill Avenue, Lascelles Hall.

Denby Dale Kirkburton Skelmanthorpe

SUBMITTED

CoGri Group Ltd, C/O Agent demolition of existing unit and construction of replacement unit (within a Conservation Area), CoGri Group Ltd, Dene House, North Road, Kirkburton.

N Faulkner construction of single-storey rear extension, 25, Woodside Lodge, Kirkburton.

H Ayres demolition of wall to form new field access and installation of gate (within a Conservation Area), Land adj, 48, Bath Street, Low Town, Kirkburton.

S Blyth construction of cattle shed, Land off, Clough House Lane, Denby Dale.

Z Hinchliffe & Sons construction of warehouse unit extension (B2 and B8 use), Hartcliffe Mills, 431, Wakefield Road, Denby Dale.

Conroy Brook (Developments) Ltd, C/O Agent variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2013/93721 for construction of 29 dwellings, Wood Nook, Denby Dale.

Alison Haigh works to trees in Conservation Area CA44 and tree preservation order 05/99, Skelmanthorpe First And Nursery School, Elm Street, Skelmanthorpe.

Mr & Mrs O’Hara construction of first-floor side extension, 26, Wentworth Drive, Emley.

N & D Bambury discharge condition 5 (Phase II Intrusive Site Investigation Report ) on previous permission 2017/92608 for demolition of existing garage and construction of detached dwelling, Barton Cottages, 1, Penistone Road, High Flatts.

APPROVED

Northern Powergrid (Northeast) Ltd works to overhead lines, land adj, Queensway, Kirkburton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs G Parker construction of two-storey and single-storey extensions, Lynroe, Thorncliffe Lane, Emley.

Dale Homes (Yorkshire) Ltd construction of pair of semi-detached dwellings with parking, Land next to, Aden House Care Home, Long Lane, Clayton West.

Ian Bedford partial demolition and proposed alterations to form replacement dwelling, 3, Viking Avenue, Emley.

N Mannion construction of single-storey rear extension, 4, Bedale Close, Skelmanthorpe.

WITHDRAWN

M Ibberson construction of detached dwelling, Land adj, 11, Carr Hill Road, Upper Cumberworth e front, 5A, Leak Hall Crescent, Denby Dale.

REFUSED

T Wood construction of detached dwelling, 1, Grove House Drive, Clayton West.

Brighouse Elland Mirfield Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust construction of single-storey plant room enclosure and associated service duct screening to serve existing hospital, The Ridings Building Dewsbury and District Hospital, Halifax Road, Dewsbury.

Mr M Bashir construction of single and two-storey rear extension, dormer windows to front and side and garage/outbuilding, 86, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

C Barnes construction of two-storey side extension, 33, Hazel Avenue, Chickenley, Dewsbury.

S Butt alterations to entrance door and windows to ground and first-floors, Cardwell Barn, Hostingley Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Naeema Khan construction of single-storey rear extension and front and rear dormer windows, 3, Ings Road, Dewsbury.

Bestway Panacea Healthcare Ltd construction of illuminated signs, Well Pharmacy, 620, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

D Dolby construction of extensions, 51B, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

Chris Hunter construction two-storey side and single-storey rear extension, 25, Langdale Road, Dewsbury.

Iftikhar Ifrahim change of use from public house to fast food/diner, 59-61, Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

D Greengrass construction of dormer window to rear, 34, Briestfield Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

O Khan construction of detached outbuilding (for family gymnasium) ancillary to 47, Park Drive, Mirfield.

R M Farooq construction of two-storey and single-storey extensions, 195, Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

S Sidat construction of front and rear dormer windows and alterations to rear conservatory to create kitchen, 54, Lemans Drive, Dewsbury.

A Frain construction of single-storey side and rear extension, 70, Priory Way, Mirfield.

D Beresford construction of single-storey rear extension and front porch, The Sycamores, Church Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury .

Graham Venables dead or dangerous tree, Gardeners House, Briestfield Road, Briestfield, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Mr & Mrs Lorimer non Material Amendment on previous permission 2016/93260 for construction of dwelling (within the curtilage of a Listed Building), The Old Rectory, 15, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield.

Salendine Nook Marsh Lindley

SUBMITTED

J Greenwood alterations to convert second floor to extended living accommodation, 37, Kirkwood Drive, Lindley.

c/o Agent tree works to tree preservation order 03/79, 61, Wyvern Avenue, Marsh.

J Ward c/o Agent discharge condition 9 on previous permission 2017/90562 for change of use of land for residential caravan/mobile home site and amenity building, land south of, New Hey Road, Scammonden.

C Hallsworth construction of two-storey side extension, 508, New Hey Road, Salendine Nook.

Michael Lee construction of detached dwelling and garage (within a Conservation Area), The Lodge, 34, Daisy Lea Lane, Lindley.

Mr & Mrs Polzin construction of detached dwelling, rear of, 2, Romsey Close, Oakes.

Manor House installation of 1no. illuminated sign, Manor House Lindley, 1, Lidget Street, Lindley.

Whitcut construction of single and two-storey rear extension, 158, Laund Road, Salendine Nook.

Jamal Simpson demolition of existing rear extension and erection of single-storey rear extension, 431, New Hey Road, Salendine Nook.

APPROVED

Lisa Arbuckle works to tree preservation order(s) HU1/70, 59, Brecon Avenue, Lindley.

Mr & Mrs J Ellis the proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.6m, 24, Talbot Avenue, Edgerton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Iqbal Khan change of use from B1 (business) to D1 (non-residential institutions) (within a Conservation Area), Sesame Insure Independence House, Holly Bank Road, Lindley.

Mr & Mrs A Vance construction of single and two-storey side and rear extension and porch to front, 36, Wilmar Drive, Salendine Nook.

G H Sheard Trust, c/o Agent outline planning permission for residential development, Land off, Cowrakes Road, Lindley.

WITHDRAWN

Iqbal Khan advertisement consent for installation of 1no. non illuminated sign (within a Conservation Area), Sesame Insure Independence House, Holly Bank Road, Lindley.

Fartown Birkby Deighton

SUBMITTED

M Phillips work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Banney Royd Hall, Halifax Road, Edgerton.

J Short tree works in CA 54, 26, Oakfield Road, Birkby.

K Battye tree works in CA38, 52, Lamb Hall Road, Longwood.

Trustee Nos 1&2Ltd,Trustees Student Cribs Trust, c/o Student Cribs Ltd discharge conditions 4 (roofing materials) and 5 (ecological survey) on previous permission 2017/93838 for construction of extensions and alterations to roof, including dormer windows, to form two flats (C4), construction of bin and bike storage facilities and internal alterations to existing flats, 42, Bankfield Road, Huddersfield.

Weatin Ltd discharge conditions 3-7 on previous permission 2014/93973 for demolition of existing buildings and construction of single-storey B2 unit with delivery and parking apron, Phoenix Mills, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Kirklees Council installation of a temporary modular building and retention of 2no modular buildings, Birkby Junior School, Mead Street, Fartown.

Kirklees Council, PRP, c/o Agent reserved matters application persuant to outline permission 2016/94285 for construction of primary school building and reconfiguration of existing playing pitches, Playing fields and allotments adj, Clare Hill Playing Fields, Clare Hill, Huddersfield.

Empire Knight Group Ltd outline application for the development of up to 630 residential dwellings (Use Class C3), up to 70 care apartments with doctors surgery of up to 350 sq m (Use Classes C2/C3/D1), up to 500 sq m of Use Class A1/A2/A3/A4/A5/D1 floorspace (dual use), vehicular and pedestrian access points off Blackmoorfoot Road and Felks Stile Road and associated works, Land off Blackmoorfoot Road and Felks St, Huddersfield.

Mr & Mrs Abdullah construction of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions, 19, Butterwood Close, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield.

Ramsden Solicitors LLP change of use from shop to offices, reception areas and basement store (within Conservation Area), Ramsdens Solicitors, Ramsden Street, Huddersfield.

Mr G Fenton works to tree preservation order 16/82, 17, Allison Drive, Fartown.

APPROVED

Your Property Zone Ltd certificate of lawfulness for existing use of property as C3 dwellinghouse (15 Neale Road) and C4 house in multiple occupation (28 Meltham Road, Lockwood), 15 Neale Road & 28 Meltham Road, Huddersfield, Lockwood.

S Bevilaqua works to tree(s) (within a Conservation Area), 25, Lamb Hall Road, Longwood.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Rizwan Ali change of use of shop to taxi office, Distinct Tattoos, 68A, Sheepridge Road, Sheepridge.

FMG formation of car parks, Broad Lea House, Dyson Wood Way, Bradley.

M & S Jefferson construction of two-storey side extension, 18, Lea Side Gardens, Longwood.

WITHDRAWN

Pennine Developments Ltd construction of 3no detached dwellings, demolition of existing coach house/stable block and alterations to boundary wall (within a Conservation Area), rear of 34, Greenhead Road, Huddersfield.

REFUSED

H Selina construction of balcony enclosure to form conservatory, 34, Marsden Lane, Marsden.

Slaithwaite Golcar Marsden

SUBMITTED

S Eastwood discharge condition 17 and 18 on previous permission 2015/93750 for change of use and alterations and extensions to former mill to form 8 dwellings, 1, Wood Bottom, Marsden.

M Higgins listed building consent for installation of replacement windows and doors, internal and external alterations (within a Conservation Area), 1, Longcroft Yard, Golcar.

R Stott construction of two-storey extension and alterations (Listed Building)., 14, Upper Rotcher, Rotcher Lane, Slaithwaite.

Mr & Mrs Brewster construction of two-storey front extension, Duke Ings, Slades Road, Bolster Moor.

P Toon listed building consent for internal alterations and enlargement of Velux window (within a Conservation Area), 4A, Carrs Road, Marsden.

S B Homes Ltd demolition of former fire station and construction of 24no. two bedroom flats, 2no. single bedroom flats and 1no. dwelling, associated parking, new vehicular access and landscaping (within a Conservation Area), Marsden Fire Station, Manchester Road, Marsden.

G Pearson construction of balcony, 4, Wellfield Close, Linthwaite.

Steven Robinson construction of two-storey rear extension, 38, Kingsley Avenue, Crosland Moor.

A Watts construction of first-floor side extension, 12, Banks Side, Golcar.

APPROVED

Mr & Mrs Taylor listed building consent for demolition of existing lean-to extension and construction of single-storey side extension (within a Conservation Area), 30, Swallow Lane, Golcar.

Anthony Dearnley Homes Ltd discharge conditions 7 (landscaping) and 8 (pedestrial site) on previous application 2017/90471 for variation of condition 2 (plans) on previous permission 2016/90379 for construction of one detached dwelling (within a Conservation area),Land Adj, Stones Lane, Linthwaite.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Bridge Work West construction of basement and ground floor extension to shop and first and second floors to create 2 flats (within a Conservation Area), Bridge Work Wear, 8, Scar Lane, Milnsbridge.

L Taylor construction of single-storey side extension (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), 30, Swallow Lane, Golcar.

Akhtar Habib construction of two-storey side extension, 29, Battye Avenue, Crosland Moor.

Honley Meltham Holmfirth

SUBMITTED

J Wood works to trees tree preservation order 08/95 CA23, 44, Lower Mill Lane, Holmfirth.

Eastwood Homes Ltd discharge condition 10 (Phase 2 ground report) on previous permission 2016/92812 for demolition of industrial building and construction of 17 No. apartments with integral garages and associated parking, Victoria Works, Fisher Green, Honley, Holmfirth.

C Smith construction of extensions, Cartwrights, Upper House Road, Hade Edge, Holmfirth.

A Falkingham c/o Agent variation conditions 2 (plans) and 6 (openings) on previous permission 2007/91482 for re-use of existing farm buildings and extensions to form 7 dwellings with garages (modified proposal), Moorfield House Farm, Bradshaw Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

J Horrocks construction of two-storey rear extension with Juliet balcony, 2, Oldfield Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Holy Trinity Church formation of courtyard access ramp (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Holy Trinity Church, Town Gate, Holmfirth.

A Nutton, Holmfield Properties demolition of existing dwelling and construction of replacement dwelling and detached garage, Wood Bungalow, Cliff Road, Holmfirth.

Carolyn Newton construction of single-storey rear extension and alterations to roof to form living accommodation, Ashwood, 18, Moorcroft Drive, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Jones Homes Yorkshire Ltd discharge conditions 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 on previous permission for construction of 58 dwellings and associated means of access, Land at, Dunford Road, Hade Edge, Holmfirth.

G Smith internal and external alterations including raised walkway to rear to form 4 guest bedrooms (Listed Building), Bridge Tavern, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

G Smith listed building consent for internal and external alterations including raised walkway to rear to form 4 guest bedrooms, Bridge Tavern, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Corbett construction of two-storey side extension, 25, Matthew Grove, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Mr P Theato works to tree in CA41, Field House, 3, Corn Bank, Netherton.

IK Classics Group installation of 4no.UPVC windows and 1no. new UPVC sliding door, IK Classics Group, Ik Classics, Washpit Mills, Choppards Lane, Holmfirth.

S Brown the proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.1m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m, 3, Maple Croft, Netherton.

Mr N Butt work on tree preservation order(s) 04/80, Cedar Court, Shaw Lane, Holmfirth.

D Rose the proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4.05m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.8m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.6m, 49, Derwent Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

Woodsome Developments Ltd listed building consent for construction of extensions and alterations to existing buildings and barn to provide extended living accommodation, New Gynn Farm, 36/38, Gynn Lane, Honley, Holmfirth.

J Vigor works to tree within a conservation area, The Old Vicarage, 15, Butt Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Woodsome Developments Ltd construction of extensions and alterations to existing buildings and barn to provide extended living accommodation (Listed Building), New Gynn Farm, 36/38, Gynn Lane, Honley, Holmfirth.

S Johnstone construction of two-storey side extension, Carrig Eden, 2, Broad Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth.

Jones Homes (Yorkshire) Limited construction of detached dwelling (modified proposal), 27, St Mary’s Avenue, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

Shiso Ltd excavation and levelling of ground, Moor House, Farnley Road, Farnley Tyas.

Mr & Mrs Busson construction of single-storey rear extension, 44, Southgate, Honley, Holmfirth.

John Wood construction of single-storey rear extension, 95, Bradshaw Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Almondbury Dalton Newsome

SUBMITTED

45th Huddersfield Scout Group works to trees tree preservation order 23/80, The Scout Hut, Newsome Road South, Newsome.

M Maher construction of single-storey side and rear extensions, 264, Somerset Road, Almondbury.

Mr & Mrs Fozard construction of extension and alterations to greenhouse/utility room to form sun room/utility room, 73, Almondbury Bank, Almondbury.

Connection Seating Ltd, c/o Agent modification of Section 106 obligation relating to previous permission 2015/93261 for demolition of existing buildings and outline application for construction of residential development (14 dwellings), Connection Seating Ltd, Dogley Mills, Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge.

M Sajjad construction of single and two-storey extension, 126, Coniston Avenue, Dalton.

R & N Cox alterations to convert integral garage to living space, 18, Briarfield Gardens, Dalton.

J Breslin certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 11, Far View Bank, Almondbury.

A Rey construction of detached garage, 40, Blagden Lane, Newsome.

Mr K Ramsden works to trees in CA, King James School, St Helen’s Gate, Almondbury.

APPROVED

M Skinner the proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 5.975m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 2.558m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 1.582m, 14, Orchard Terrace, Primrose Hill.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

G Ahmed construction of replacement building, 20, Wellhouse Lane, Kirkheaton.

Mr Ackie construction of two-storey rear extension, 15, Moss Street, Newsome.

Yorkshire Tiger Limited construction of vehicle workshop, Bus Depot, 5-8, Penistone Road, Waterloo.

S Lyons construction of single-storey rear extension, 102, Kaye Lane, Almondbury.

P Tiplady construction of single-storey side and rear extensions, 2, Pennine View, Kirkheaton.

Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing, Investment Team change of use from tenants and residents association premises to dwelling, TRA, 7-8, High Close, Almondbury.

Mr & Mrs Hebden construction of single-storey front extension, 26, Broadgate Crescent, Almondbury.

Denby Dale Kirkburton Skelmanthorpe

SUBMITTED

Simon Blyth construction of agricultural building, Clough House Lane, Denby Dale.

N & Y Addy discharge condition 3 (materials) on previous permission 2017/93663 for construction of dwelling, 78, Marsh Lane, Shepley.

Mr & Mrs Howarth construction of two-storey rear extension, 17, Kenyon Bank, Denby Dale.

E Hunt construction of single-storey rear extension, 26, Fairfields, Upper Denby.

Mr & Mrs Michael construction of single-storey front extension and canopy, 60C, Barnsley Road, Flockton.

GBV construction Ltd change of use of first-floor from residential to office (within a Conservation Area), 155, North Road, Kirkburton.

Craig Wood alteration of roof from hip to gable within increase in height, rear dormers, two-storey side extension and single-storey extensions to the front, side and rear, 14, New Lane, Skelmanthorpe.

E M Newsby & Sons prior notification for construction of agricultural building, Park Lane Farm, Park Lane, Emley.

Emma Holmes. C/o Agent construction of extension and alterations to convert garage to dog kennel, Spring Head Farm, Windmill Lane, Cumberworth.

Richard Ryder Partnership discharge conditions 5-9 on previous permission 2016/94041 for construction of 4 detached dwellings, Land Off, Liley Lane, Grange Moor.

S Greenwood works to trees in CA, 1, Primrose Lane, Kirkburton.

APPROVED

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs A Moscovitch construction of detached dwelling, adj, 6, Northfield Lane, Highburton.

Sean Clay construction of first-floor rear extension, external staircase, domer to rear and rooflights to front to create additional flat, 135, Wakefield Road, Scissett.

M & S Jubb construction of single-storey side extension (modified proposal), 6, Gilthwaites Lane, Denby Dale.

C Newton construction of single-storey rear extension, 9, Dale Street, Skelmanthorpe.

D & D Hinchliffe construction of side extensions, 10, School Lane, Emley.

Mr & Mrs Hewitt demolition of existing side porch and rear extension and construction of single-storey side and rear extension and formation of front porch, 17, Wentworth Drive, Emley.

DEFERRED

D Noble Ltd construction of 5 dwellings with associated site road, parking and landscaping, Land to rear of, 49/51, Huddersfield Road, Skelmanthorpe.

REFUSED

Matthew Asquith conversion of redundant former storage building to form one dwelling, Emley Lodge Farm, Off Langley Lane, Emley.

Brighouse Elland Mirfield Dewsbury

SUBMITTED

G Noor construction of extension to create dwelling forming annex accommodation associated with 46, Leeds Road, Dewsbury.

Laura Siepker certificate of lawfulness for conversion of garage to living accommodation, 42, Spring Place Court, Mirfield.

Martech UK Ltd discharge condition 13 (landscaping) on previous permission 2015/92252 for construction of two-storey offices, production facility and warehouse, Former Calder Works, Thornhill Road, Dewsbury.

M Payne construction of first-floor rear extensions to existing dwellings and alterations to form new dwelling with associated parking, 47, Lee Green, Mirfield.

Anne Cooper works to tree preservation order 20/17, 46, Crowlees Road, Mirfield.

N Gill discharge of condition 7 (collection of wastes), 8 (boundary treatment), 10 (site investigations), 11 (report), 12 (remediation strategy), 13(remediation) and 15 (Ecological Design Strategy) on previous permission 2017/90427 for outline application for construction of detached dwelling and detached store, 4, Chapel Hill, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

Dr Reddys Laboratories [ED] Ltd discharge condition 8 (remediation strategy) on previous permission 2016/94177 for construction of single-storey storage building, Dr Reddys Laboratories EU Limited, Steanard Lane, Mirfield.

Caddick Developments Ltd c/o Agent discharge condition 3 (Industrial) (Phasing Plan) on previous permission for outline application for construction of commercial floorspace (B1c, B2, B8) including details of engineering operations to form serviced employment plots and full application for the construction of 166 dwellings, Land at, Slipper Lane, Mirfield.

M Nabsarka construction of single-storey extension, 87, Lees Holm, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury

A Gardiner construction of two-storey side extension, 1, Kirk Close, Chickenley, Dewsbury.

M Donohoe construction of single and two-storey side extension, demolition of detached garage and formation of widened vehicular access, 1021, Leeds Road, Woodkirk, Dewsbury.

Mr & Miss Pember & Nelson non material amendment to previous permission 2017/91186 for construction of extensions and replacement of flat roof with pitched, 9, Westfield Court, Mirfield.

V Bhatt certificate of lawfulness for proposed alterations to convert integral garage to extended living accommodation, 25, Ennerdale Avenue, Dewsbury.

M Patel construction of single-storey front, side and rear extensions, 15, Henley Avenue, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

M O Keeffe construction of 1 illuminated sign (within a Conservation Area), Unit 32, Princess of Wales Shopping Centre, Dewsbury.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr & Mrs C Lindley demolition of existing single-storey bay window and construction of single-storey rear extension, 59, Knowl Road, Mirfield.

A Mitha & I Dhoriwala construction of extensions and outhouse, 55 & 57, Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

N Bradley construction of single-storey side extension and roof alteration, 6, Frank Close, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

K Hamid non material amendment on previous application 2017/90270 for construction of extensions, detached garage (with balcony) and engineering operations to raise garden levels, 50, Whitley Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury.