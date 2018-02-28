Snow has fallen again overnight bringing more problems for people in Huddersfield.
The snowfall, labelled the Beast from the East, has hit the town and the Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures are unlikely to see above zero today (Wednesday).
The adverse weather conditions are likely to cause travel disruption on the M62 and local roads, as well as possible school closures.
Stay with us for live updates, including road closures, travel disruptions and cancellations and school closures, as well as the latest on the gritting of the roads.
Feel free to send in your pictures on the snow covering the local scenery on Facebook or via email at editorial@examiner.co.uk.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
Key Events
Weather forecast cock up
This is currently the weather warning zone over the UK right now.
Not sure they’ve thought this through...
WATCH: The sledges are out
Hands down the best bit about snow day! This was taken in Almondbury earlier.
Bins bins bins
Fear not - your bins are still being emptied.
Be careful of skidding on the roads
Hourly forecast for today
Apparently the warmest temperature it’s going to be today is -3 degrees. If that isn’t a good enough reason to stay in bed then I don’t know what is.
Live from Castle Hill in the snow
Our reporter Andrew Robinson is braving the weather and making the journey up to Castle Hill! Rather him than me.
Changes to Holme Valley buses
Really slow on Bradford Road
Traffic is crawling down Bradford Road towards the town centre due to the icy conditions past Asda.
We’re also hearing that Manchester Road is very congested and traffic is taking half an hour to get from Slaithwaite to Milnsbridge.
Full list of school closures
Here is the full list of schools which are closed today.
Huddersfield ring road at rush hour
Looking decidedly quieter this morning as people choose to stay at home:
Some roads left ungritted
Some of the side roads in Holmfirth have been left untouched by gritters - this is Upperthong Lane.
Use your judgement when it comes to travelling in
Staff at Meltham Moor Primary say any absences will be authorised:
Update on the motorways
Traffic is very slow on the M62 eastbound at junction 28 due to the hazardous conditions.
The M1 northbound is also very slow around junction 36 for Sheffield North for the same reason.
Updated: School closures
More schools which are closed today:
- Denby Dale First School & Nursery is closed
- Ethos College is closed
- Helme Junior & Infant School is closed
- Holmfirth Junior & Infant School is closed
- Kirkburton Middle School is closed
- Primary Pupil Referral Service closed
- Scissett Academy is closed
- Skelmanthorpe Academy is closed
- South Crosland Junior & Infant School is starting late
- St Aidan’s Academy is closed
- Westfields Pupil Referral is closed
Here are the schools in Calderdale which are shut:
- Highbury School is closed
- St Mary’s Junior & Infant School (Sowerby Bridge) is closed
- Wood Bank School is closed
Holme Moss Road however...
...is definitely closed!
Woodhead Pass open
Just some clarification - our traffic partners Inrix earlier claimed the Woodhead Pass was closed at Langsett but it is in fact open.
There are however very hazardous driving conditions so best avoiding it if you can.
School closures
Here’s what we know so far on school closures:
- Holmfirth High is closed
- Shelley College is closed
- Scholes Junior & Infant School is closed
- Hinchliffe Mill Junior & Infant School is closed
- Helme Junior & Infant School is starting later this morning
- Thurstonland First School also starting at 10am
Road closures
Here is the latest on road closures this morning:
- Holme Moss Road is closed
- The Woodhead Pass is closed at Langsett
All other roads appear to be open but it goes without saying that drivers should stick to main routes and avoid hazardous, winding rural roads, or routes that are high up and exposed, where possible.