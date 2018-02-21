A large police operation in Slaithwaite now after reports of a man being stabbed.
Police - including some thought to be armed according to eyewitnesses - swooped on Royd Street in the Hill Top area of Slaithwaite just before 2pm today.
One man has suffered wounds caused by a knife.
Another man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.
We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will bring you live updates as we get them.
Pictures of the scene
More from witness
One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I could hear shouting, one of them said ‘it’s in my f****** hand’ and the other something like ‘don’t f****** stab me’ and then it all went quiet.”
The woman said she then left to pick up her child and when she returned there were about eight police vehicles blocking Royd Street.
She added: “I then saw three police bring one man out and put him in the van.
“It’s shocking. The kids were playing on the cricket field just around the corner and they were told to go home.
“The corner shop is closed but I’m not sure if that’s because the injured man ran for help.
“I wish I’d done more but I didn’t know what was going on and then it all went quiet, so I just thought it had calmed down. I hope he’s not badly injured.”
'Don't stab me'
Witness said they heard somebody shout: “What have you got in your hand, don’t stab me with that.”
Not life-threatening
The injured man is in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
He is thought to have suffered knife wounds to his chest and arm.
It is understood the injured man’s condition is not life-threatening
Incident started in a house
The incident is thought to have started in a house on Royd Street near Hill Top Stores and then spilled outside
Police patrols still in place
Man arrested in the dispute
Police confirmed that one man, aged 42, has been arrested.
Man injured
Police have said that one man suffered stab wounds in the incident. He is aged 47