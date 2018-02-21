A large police operation in Slaithwaite now after reports of a man being stabbed.

Police - including some thought to be armed according to eyewitnesses - swooped on Royd Street in the Hill Top area of Slaithwaite just before 2pm today.

One man has suffered wounds caused by a knife.

Another man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

