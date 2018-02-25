Video Loading

The police helicopter and dozens of officers and ambulances have been spotted in Rawthorpe and Dalton as part of an ongoing incident over reports of a shooting.

Witnesses said they saw at least four undercover police cars and a number of other police vehicles and ambulances speed down Leeds Road.

Others said there was lots of police activity in the Dalton area. A cordon was in place on Brown Royd Avenue.

Another witness sent a video of the police helicopter hovering near B & Q with the searchlight beaming down on the road.

What we know so far about Rawthorpe shooting

Here is the latest update we have. We will bring you updates as we get them in the morning.

Police confirm man hurt in shooting

Police have confirmed there was a “firearms incident” in Rawthorpe - and a man has been injured.

They have just released this statement.

Police were called at 7.05pm today (Sunday, 25 February) to reports of a firearms discharge on Nether Crescent, Huddersfield. A man was found at the scene who was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are treating this as a targeted attack, with no other reports of any other people being injured.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or with information about the circumstances leading up to this incident to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting log 1484 of 25/02. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

We have put calls into West Yorkshire Police and we are waiting for a statement on the incident

Another witness said police and ambulances were ‘everywhere’ and then one ambulance set off with a police cordon

One witness has contacted us to say the shooting happened on Nether Hall Avenue and the victim was hit in the leg. Others have contacted us to say it happened on Brown Royd Avenue and the victim was hit in the face, leg and chest

Police cordon on Brownroyd Avenue

Police scene on Brownroyd Avenue after reports of a shooting
We have found the scene which is on Brownroyd Avenue and local residents are telling us somebody has been shot

We’ve got a reporter heading to try and find the scene. Most who contacted us said Leeds Road with some also saying police activity in Dalton.

One witness contacted us and said: “Major incident Leeds road / town terrace. Police helicopter, four undercover cars and numerous police cars as well as two ambulance seen going down Leeds Road.”

