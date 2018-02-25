The police helicopter and dozens of officers and ambulances have been spotted in Rawthorpe and Dalton as part of an ongoing incident over reports of a shooting.

Witnesses said they saw at least four undercover police cars and a number of other police vehicles and ambulances speed down Leeds Road.

Others said there was lots of police activity in the Dalton area. A cordon was in place on Brown Royd Avenue.

Another witness sent a video of the police helicopter hovering near B & Q with the searchlight beaming down on the road.

