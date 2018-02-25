The police helicopter and dozens of officers and ambulances have been spotted in Rawthorpe and Dalton as part of an ongoing incident over reports of a shooting.
Witnesses said they saw at least four undercover police cars and a number of other police vehicles and ambulances speed down Leeds Road.
Others said there was lots of police activity in the Dalton area. A cordon was in place on Brown Royd Avenue.
Another witness sent a video of the police helicopter hovering near B & Q with the searchlight beaming down on the road.
We have got a reporter heading to the scene and we have contacted West Yorkshire Police.
We will bring you updates as we get them.
Key Events
What we know so far about Rawthorpe shooting
Here is the latest update we have. We will bring you updates as we get them in the morning.
Police confirm man hurt in shooting
Police have confirmed there was a “firearms incident” in Rawthorpe - and a man has been injured.
They have just released this statement.
Police were called at 7.05pm today (Sunday, 25 February) to reports of a firearms discharge on Nether Crescent, Huddersfield. A man was found at the scene who was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are treating this as a targeted attack, with no other reports of any other people being injured.
“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or with information about the circumstances leading up to this incident to please come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting log 1484 of 25/02. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Latest photo from scene
Lots of police activity ongoing
Awaiting West Yorkshire Police statement
We have put calls into West Yorkshire Police and we are waiting for a statement on the incident
Video from the scene
Another witness
Another witness said police and ambulances were ‘everywhere’ and then one ambulance set off with a police cordon
Police cordon
Shooting
One witness has contacted us to say the shooting happened on Nether Hall Avenue and the victim was hit in the leg. Others have contacted us to say it happened on Brown Royd Avenue and the victim was hit in the face, leg and chest
Police cordon on Brownroyd Avenue
Reports of shooting
We have found the scene which is on Brownroyd Avenue and local residents are telling us somebody has been shot
Reporter trying to find scene
We’ve got a reporter heading to try and find the scene. Most who contacted us said Leeds Road with some also saying police activity in Dalton.
Witness
One witness contacted us and said: “Major incident Leeds road / town terrace. Police helicopter, four undercover cars and numerous police cars as well as two ambulance seen going down Leeds Road.”