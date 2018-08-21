Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The release date for Huddersfield’s own Monopoly board has been revealed.

The official launch event will be at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday October 12 2018.

On the same day it will be made available to buy in shops - in plenty of time for Christmas.

The makers of the game, Winning Moves UK, have also announced they are launching a competition to find a VIP guest for the launch event.

The winner will also receive the first ever copy of the new board.

Entrants need to send in a poem, essay, ditty or one-liner on ‘Why I love Huddersfield’.=

Winning Moves UK Custom Games Executive, Afolabi Omotola, said: “The most inventive and creative entry will win and we are totally open minded as to the form entries should take.

“They could be visual or words in the form of a poem or similar.”

The VIP winner will even meet Mr Monopoly, who will be popping in to the home of Huddersfield Town FC specially for the launch event.

The makers of the new board have also hinted that Huddersfield Town FC could appear on the board as one of the pink squares.

This is following the announcement that local charity Kirkwood Hospice will be the first confirmed square, after topping a public poll for Huddersfield landmarks people want to see featured.

Also rumoured to have secured their spot are Castle Hill, Felix the Railway Station Cat and the Emley Moor Mast.

Entries for the VIP competition should be sent to VIP@6starpr.co.uk and the closing date is September 22.