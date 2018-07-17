Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A learner driver who smoked cannabis before getting behind the wheel was pulled over by police after repeatedly hitting the kerb.

The officers spotted Wayne Eastwood as he drove along Deighton Road in Sheepridge shortly after midnight on May 10.

His Vauxhall Astra hit the corner as he turned onto New House Road and as they followed they saw the 25-year-old hitting the kerb a few times.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the officers directed Eastwood to stop and carried out insurance checks on the vehicle.

This showed that only a female was insured to drive the car, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

He told magistrates: “The officers spoke to him and could detect cannabis on him.

“He also had glazed eyes and appeared lethargic. He said he had smoked cannabis earlier and only held a provisional licence.”

Police arrested Eastwood, of Sheepridge Road in Sheepridge, and he gave a blood specimen.

He gave a reading in excess of the permitted drug-drive level for Delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol (cannabis) which is two microgrammes per 100 millilitres of blood.

Eastwood pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit to drive through drugs, driving without insurance and using a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, explained that his client had been at his girlfriend’s house that evening and they had an argument.

He told magistrates: “Before the matter got out of hand he’s gone out to cool down.

“He took the keys to drive the car and the rest is history. When arrested he was fully co-operative with police.”

Magistrates banned Eastwood from driving for 14 months.

The stone dresser was also fined £120 and will have to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.