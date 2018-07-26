Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unlicensed driver was caught – because his car was fitted with false number plates.

Quassir Khan had bought the Ford Focus only an hour before when police stopped him on Halifax Road in Dewsbury on April 17.

He said he didn’t know anything about the fake plates but shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of the car alone because he held only a provisional licence.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that he was stopped by the officers due to “doubts about the registration marks” although he was not prosecuted for this offence.

She told Kirklees magistrates : “He told the officers he’d just bought he car an hour ago.

“He had a provisional licence but the vehicle was not displaying any L-plates at the time.

“He defendant said he had not insured the vehicle at that time.”

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said his client admitted that he shouldn’t have been driving.

He added: “The vehicle he’d bought was on false plates but he says he didn’t suspect they were false.”

Magistrates banned Khan, of Laurel Drive in Batley , from driving for six months.

He was fined £150 and will have to pay £30 victim surcharge.