Rainwater is causing damage to the roof at a block of flats in Lockwood, it is claimed.

But the problems could be solved if Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing (KNH) sent workers to clean the gutters out regularly, according to one resident.

Amanda Hall, who lives in one of the affected flats in 43-57 Swan Lane, Lockwood, said: “I have lived here for 20 years and it has always been an issue, but it has been getting worse.”

She said wind-blown leaves blocked the fall pipe on the roof, causing rainwater to pour over the gutters, saturating gardens and damaging the flat roof of the building.

“The roof and the eaves get sodden and it is causing so much damage that one of my neighbours had rain water coming through into her bedroom,” said Amanda.

“Parts of the eaves have rotted and bits of the wood have fallen in my garden. If they leave it any longer, the eaves will fall off.”

She said the garden was soaking wet even on days when it did not rain as water poured from the overflowing gutters.

“The rainwater can stay there for weeks and weeks.”

Amanda said: “We have scaffolding round the flats every five years – four times in the years I have been here – when workmen come to repair the felt covering on the flat roof.

“We used to have workmen wearing safety harnesses climbing up through the hatch in the communal entrance to clear the gutters.

“If they went back to clearing the leaves out of the gutters every couple of months they would not have to spend thousands of pounds on repairing the roof.

“The money they save could be spent on other things we need, such as providing safety rails to the garage steps or replacing the scruffy bins at the parade of shops.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “KNH arranged for the gutters at this property to be cleared last year and there have been no further reports of a problem since then. We will arrange for someone to inspect the gutters as soon as possible.”