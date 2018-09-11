Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The average delay time for every service leaving Leeds Bradford airport has been revealed - and you can check the results with

our gadget.



New analysis has looked at the delay times for every one of tens of thousands of flights over the past two years.



The service with the highest average delay over that time has been Ryanair’s Leeds to Pisa flight.



It has gone 168 times over the last two years - with the average delay standing at 28.0 minutes.



Monarch’s Leeds-Larnaca service had the second worst record over the past two years.

Passengers suffered an average delay of 21.9 minutes.

Jet2.com’s Leeds-Dalaman route has an average delay of 20.2 minutes, while passengers on Ryanair’s service to Montpellier are waiting an

average of 19.4 minutes.

You can use our gadget to check the average delay for any service flying from any major UK airport.

Choose a start point and destination, and the gadget will automatically provide data for all airlines who fly that route.





The analysis only includes services which have flown at least 50 times from Leeds-Bradford airport between July 2016 and June this year. Some

of the services will no longer be active.



Thomson Airways became TUI airways last October and data for TUI services is counted separately.



The data is published by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Carrier Destination Average delay (minutes) RYANAIR PISA 28.0 MONARCH AIRLINES LARNACA 21.9 JET2.COM LTD DALAMAN 20.2 RYANAIR MONTPELLIER 19.4 EASTERN AIRWAYS ABERDEEN 19.3 EASTERN AIRWAYS SOUTHAMPTON 19.3 JET2.COM LTD ZAKINTHOS 18.7 RYANAIR GIRONA 18.7 JET2.COM LTD SPLIT 18.2 RYANAIR WROCLAW 17.9





The shortest average delay for any route flying from Leeds Bradford over the last two years is Monarch Airlines’ service to Malaga.

It has had an average delay of just 4.7 minutes.



Ryanair takes second place, with its Leeds-Riga route having an average delay of 5.1 minutes.



If you’re thinking of travelling from Leeds to Pisa with Ryanair, bear in mind things could be much worse.



The highest average delay for any major route in the UK over the last two years is Kuwait Airways’ Heathrow to New York JFK service.

It hasn’t flown since December last year - but up to that point its 52 flights had an average delay of 112.6 minutes, or just under two

hours.