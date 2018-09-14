Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s nearest airport has announced proposals for a bigger terminal to allow for more passengers than ever.

The multi-million pound, three storey extension at Leeds Bradford Airport is scheduled to be completed at the end of next year, before work starts on refurbishing the current building to upgrade the security and check-in areas.

A new two-storey pier will be built, replacing the current passenger walkway, as part of the extension, while jobs will be created with the installment of more shops and facilities. The plans also include bigger departure gates, seating areas and more boarding gates.

Airport officials also want to hear from people in West Yorkshire about what they would like to see as part of the changes, and are holding a three-week consultation period.

David Laws, Chief Executive at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “These really are exciting times for this airport and we are delighted to be able to now share our plans for phase two of our terminal redevelopment.

“This new extension will transform the experience for both departing and arriving passengers whilst also adding a ‘sense of place and pride’ throughout the terminal, as we want to play our part in creating a great first impression for inbound visitors.

“A thriving region needs a thriving airport and we hope the people of our great county will see these latest plans as a real statement of intent as we continue to strive to create an airport Yorkshire can be proud of.

“Work continues to improve our route offering for both business and leisure services and we hope to have more exciting announcements in the near future as we look to open up Yorkshire to new global opportunities.”

Leeds Bradford Airport is the biggest airport in the Yorkshire & Humber region, including Robin Hood Airport near Doncaster and Humberside Airport, welcoming more than 4m passengers last year.

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, Chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “The airport is already a major contributor to the city region economy and we welcome this significant new investment.

“It will enhance the experience for existing and new passengers as new routes are introduced. In turn, these will open up additional markets for local businesses.”