Two young men heading back from the Leeds Festival have been arrested by police on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug.

The pair were stopped by police on the M62 near Cleckheaton on Sunday morning when officers discovered items suspected to be drugs.

It is believed that the men were heading to Stockport having attended Leeds Festival which took place over the weekend at Bramham Park.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

The men, aged 26 and 27, were arrested and taken to Halifax Police Station.

Police also found that the driver didn’t have a driving licence or any insurance. The car was seized by police.

The motorway stop took place at junction 26, Chain Bar, with assistance from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit.

Meanwhile, a police helicopter captured these aerial images of a packed Leeds Festival.

The twitter account for the chopper – NPAS Carr Gate – posted the photos which were taken on Saturday afternoon.

The tweet said: “Overhead images obtained re: music festival. Hope you are all having a great time down there!”