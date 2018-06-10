The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital after a crash between two cars on Leeds Road this afternoon (Sunday).

It is believed the woman suffered minor injuries after a Peugeot car in which she was a passenger collided with a Skoda car. The woman driver of the Peugeot was unhurt.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Three people in the Skoda, a couple and a young girl, were shocked but were not injured.

The crash happened at the junction with Grove Road, near to the DFS store on the Phoenix Retail Park.

West Yorkshire Police officers, Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics and fire service personnel attended the scene.

Ambulance paramedics checked people over at the scene of the incident.

Traffic was largely unaffected as vehicles heading towards the town centre were able to get past the incident.