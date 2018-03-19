Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Leeds United fan has been ordered to pay £1,200 after stamping on a police officer.

Samuel Paul Johnson, 26, of Allenby Crescent, Leeds, was returning from the Middlesbrough v Leeds fixture on Friday, March 2 when he assaulted the officer.

Johnson pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and possession of cocaine and was sentenced at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on March 15.

Sergeant Bob Smith said: “The behaviour of Johnson and the group he was with was absolutely disgraceful and must have been extremely frightening for other fans, passengers and staff on the train and at the station.

“The group, who were high on drugs and drink, were intent on a fight and after initially targeting other passengers they then turned on officers.

“Luckily the officer didn’t sustain any serious injuries but the force used by Johnson to stamp on his back whilst he was trying to restrain and arrest a violent man could have quite easily caused serious and permanent damage to his back and spine.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Johnson was with a group of men in the first class carriage on board the delayed 22.50 York service while it was stationary on platform 1 at Middlesbrough station.

When a BTP officer walked through the carriage Johnson swore at the officer and verbally abused him.

After he was warned about his behaviour and asked to leave the carriage, Johnson, and a number of other men he was with, got off the train threatening the officer.

They then squared up to a group on the platform and disorder broke out.

A number of BTP officers attempted to intervene and the group turned their violent intentions towards officers and attacked them. Captor and batons were used by officers and Tasers were drawn. Two officers managed to restrain one of the group on the ground to try to get handcuffs on him to arrest him.

Seeing this, Johnson ran across and using all his force stamped on one of the officer’s backs, before running off across the station. The officer jumped up off the floor and chased him and after catching up with him he was arrested.