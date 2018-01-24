The video will start in 8 Cancel

Leeds United unveiled their new badge at noon - and it sent fans into meltdown on Twitter.

The new design will come in for the 2018/19 season and it is the first time in 20 years they have changed the design.

It features the club's full name with the main image depicting a supporter performing 'The Leeds United salute' with a fist to the chest.

The club announced the decision as part of owner Andrea Radrizzani's plan at Elland Road, with the consultation having also involved a number of supporters groups over the crest.

But the reaction of the fans and other football supporters on Twitter was not the best:

Has the supporter got heartburn?

Suggestion the 10,000 people were Town fans ...

The reaction of some ...

And the reaction of others ...

Is this the supporter on the new crest ...

Who designed it?

Some say the worst badge ever ...

And many think it was designed by a child ...

There has been so much Twitter reaction on it that our colleagues at Leeds Live are doing minute-by-minute updates

Some fans think it is a health warning ...

But at least some say it has United their fan base ...

And within an hour of it being unveiled fans launched a petition against it.

You can vote here but maybe Town fans will prefer them to keep it!