Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Actress Lena Headey’s role as Queen Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones has been immortalised – on a postage stamp.

The Huddersfield actress joins other stars of the popular TV fantasy who feature on a new set of 15 stamps from Royal Mail.

The roll-call of characters from Westeros also includes Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington (Jon Snow); Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister), Sean Bean (Eddard Stark), Dame Diana Rigg (Olenna Tyrell), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister).

The set of 15 stamps highlights British contributions to the award-winning HBO series, which so far has been mainly filmed in Northern Ireland with a predominantly British and Irish cast.

Principal filming of the series takes place at Titanic Studios in Belfast, at the Linen Hill Film Studio in Banbridge and on location elsewhere in Northern Ireland, with additional filming in Scotland and European locations including Malta, Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Spain.

Along with the 15 stamps there is also a five-stamp sheet featuring images of the Night King and his undead White Walkers, giants, direwolves and dragons and the Iron Throne.

The collection’s release comes ahead of the eighth and final series which is currently in production.

The stamps are available from Tuesday (Jan 23) at www.royalmail.com/gameofthrones, from 7,000 Post Office branches across the UK and by calling 03457 641 641.

Lena grew up in Shelley and attended Shelley College where she got a taste for acting.

He big break came when a casting agent spotted her in a school production at the National Theatre in London. She made her big screen debut in Waterland in 1992 but shot to fame after appearing in fantasy film The Brothers Grimm alongside Matt Damon and Heath Ledger in 2005. She went on to star in films including 300 and Dredd.

Her television roles include playing Sarah Connor in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles in 2008-09. But many TV fans know her best as the wicked Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones – a role which won her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Royal Mail has been issuing special stamps to commemorate anniversaries events for more than 50 years. There are an estimated 2.5m stamp collectors and millions worldwide.

The Queen approves all UK stamp designs before they are issued.