A care home has been placed in “special measures” after being rated “inadequate” by inspectors.

Kenmore, a Leonard Cheshire home, at Whitcliffe Road, Cleckheaton , was rated “inadequate” for safety and being well-led and “requires improvement” for being effective, caring and responsive following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC said that the home, which can accommodate up to 26 people, had been put in special measures following the inspection in January because it had made little improvement since a previous visit in October, 2016, when it was rated “requires improvement” in all five areas.

The latest inspection found that the home, run by Leonard Cheshire Disability, had breached a number of regulations relating to safe care and treatment, good governance, staffing, the employment of fit and proper people and consent.

Inspectors found some issues with medicines management identified at the 1916 inspection had not been addressed while records could not show that medicine errors made at the last inspection had been learned from.

Risk assessments were not always updated regularly and the quality of people’s moving and handling care plans varied. The inspectors also saw an agency care worker put a person at risk of choking by not supporting them to eat in accordance with their care plan.

People and relatives told inspectors there were not enough staff deployed to meet people’s needs with a reliance on agency nurses and care workers due to staff sickness and long-term leave. However, recruitment records could not show that fit and proper persons had been employed.

The inspectors said staff knew people well as individuals and could describe their likes and dislikes. People and their relatives were involved in planning and reviewing their care.

But the quality of people’s care plans varied with some detailed and up-to-date but others less detailed and over two years old.

Formal complaints had been investigated and resolved but were not always documented.

And an action plan submitted after the last inspection had not been implemented while an audit systems and oversight by the provider and manager had failed to resolve and prevent new and continuous breaches of regulation.

The report said the home would be kept under review and would be inspected again in six months. If the home rated inadequate on any key issue or overall after that time the CQC cold begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service.

A spokesperson from Leonard Cheshire Disability said: “The safety and well-being of the people who use our services is our absolute priority and we’ve taken immediate action to address the concerns raised in this report.

“This includes a complete review of management at Kenmore and the way it is run. We assure residents and their relatives that all the issues highlighted by the CQC will be fully addressed.

“The delivery of the service at Kenmore has been a concern for us since the last inspection in October, 2016. Efforts are being made to support all staff in meeting the high standards we expect and bring about the necessary improvements. This will include intensive monitoring to ensure all our measures are effective.

“We will continue to work closely with the CQC to ensure we give the best possible care and support to the people living at Kenmore.”