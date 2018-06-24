Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pond well-stocked with fish and frequented by kingfishers and herons is in danger of drying out, it is claimed.

Lepton resident Colin Williams said the pond in Great Lepton Wood used to be fed by a stream called Beldon Brook, but flooding had changed the course of the stream and was now running off away from the pond.

Mr Williams said he and other concerned residents had been unable to find out who owns the wood to alert them to the plight facing wildlife and now fear the pond will dry out unless work is done to channel water from the stream to the pond.

He said: “The pond isn’t getting any water and within the next two weeks it will dry out. It’s full of fish. There’s chubb, roach, rudd, perch and carp. There’s also kingfishers and herons that will be directly affected as well as frogs that have spawned and are hopping all over the place.

“When it rains it will be fine – but it is going to have to really rain and that isn’t going to happen in the foreseeable future.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said unless the pond was being used as a fishery its powers to act were limited.

But he said: “If anyone sees fish in distress they can report it on 0800 807060 and we will look into it and if there’s anything we can do we will. It’s especially the case in summer when there are prolonged periods of dry weather when water levels are quite low.”

The Huddersfield Exposed website states that Lepton Great Wood, which can be accessed via a footpath off Rowley Lane, was originally owned by the Beaumonts of Whitley and for most of its history contributed to the income of the estate through the periodic felling of trees which would be sold for timber or for converting into charcoal.

The website said walling round the wood dates back to the 1700s while towards the end of the 19th century two drift mines were established in the wood where coal was extracted for about 50 years.