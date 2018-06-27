Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lepton Post Office has reopened as a ‘local’ service at a McColls Retail Group shop.

The relocation will mean it is situated 400 metres from the previous branch at Highgate Lane, Lepton.

The new service will be provided at an open-plan combination counter in the store, where the Post Office terminal will sit alongside the retail till.

Anyone handling Post Office transactions, including new staff, will be fully trained on all operational and service issues, including customer privacy to ensure they meet Post Office standards.

And best of all The Post Office service will be available during the store’s opening hours, 7am–10pm Monday to Sunday, providing an extra 60 hours’ Post Office service every week.

Dave Thomas, chief operating officer of McColl’s Retail Group, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming customers to new home for Lepton Post Office, which will offer a wide range of Post Office services alongside our extensive retail offer.

“As a convenience store operator we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store in order to provide an excellent service for the local community.”