The family of a young Huddersfield man severely injured in a horrific car crash need just £5,000 to provide specialist equipment to bring him home after three years in hospital.

Now Examiner readers can help by organising fundraisers to help reach the total they need.

Paul Turnbull suffered catastrophic brain injuries as well as head trauma, a broken neck and a punctured lung in a car crash on the moors above Meltham in March 2015.

But after almost three years of physiotherapy and rehabilitation he is getting closer to returning home to Slaithwaite.

Now mum Kate says the 28-year-old’s ongoing development can be assisted further through buying wheelchair covers, a tray and powerpack, a monitor which checks on his vital signs, a feed pump and a plinth for home physio sessions. The cumulative cost tops £1,400.

An additional £3,000 would buy a comfy chair with lateral supports, which means Paul, who only has limited movement in his left arm and head, is not confined to his wheelchair or bed.

Kate, daughter Carly, son Chris and his girlfriend Fearn, plus other relatives, neighbours and supporters, have been actively fundraising in readiness for Paul’s return home.

His mum has praised her supportive local community, in particular Honley High School, which raised over a thousand pounds from a non-school uniform day. The money went towards tarmacking the cobbled drive leading down to the cottage where he will eventually live.

In the past two years as Paul has fought to regain his health he has been treated at the Priory Highbank neuro-rehabilitation centre in Bury. He has since been transferred to Dearnevale Care Home in Grimethorpe. Kate makes the 50-mile return journey every day as there is nowhere closer than cope with Paul’s complex needs. The only other locations are in Hull and London.

“Cutbacks mean Paul can’t get this extra equipment, so we will have to buy it,” explained Kate.

“The SATs monitor is a machine that monitors his oxygen levels and heart rate, especially at night when I’m not with him. An alarm sounds if his levels drop.

“The feed pump is because Paul has liquid feed via a tube straight into his stomach. The tray is to rest his arms on. The plinth is like a beauty table that physios use during exercise with Paul. It’s better than using the bed as that is too much of a soft surface to work on.

“The power pack is crucial because his specialist wheelchair is heavy and Paul weighs 73kg. I took him to the Huddersfield versus Newcastle match. Without a power pack I had to push him all the way from the ground to the top car park. I’m strong but it was hard work.”

In recent weeks Paul has spent increasing amounts of time at home, first over Christmas and then last week for four days. Kate says it is vital to his future welfare.

She said: “Paul knows when he is at home. He is so chilled out. It’s somewhere familiar for him to convalesce, to look out across the valley. It’s always been his home. I have got so much support around me.”

