Hundreds of students across Huddersfield and wider Kirklees and Calderdale will be picking up their results for A levels and BTECs today (Thursday). It comes as new figures show more than one in four A-levels were awarded an A or A* this year. The success rate is the highest proportion for six years.

In total, 26.4 per cent of UK entries were given one of the two top grades, according to data published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ). This is up 0.1 percentage points on last year.

Huddersfield students have once again done fantastically, with hundreds earning places at universities and further education courses across the country. For information on clearing, see our full guide here .

Batley Girls’ High School is delighted to announce a 100% pass rate for A-level results for 2018. The school’s best ever results were achieved in Advanced level Mathematics, Psychology, Biology and Chemistry.

David Cooper and Julie Haigh, Co-Heads at Batley Girls’ High School, commented: “These results are testament to the hard work of our students, staff and the support of our families.

"We are so proud of our students and wish our 2018 Leavers every success as they progress to exciting new opportunities.”

In Mathematics 63% of students achieved A*-B grades and 88% achieved A*-C grades. 70% of students in Chemistry achieved A*-C grades and 88% of students in Psychology achieved A*-B grades.

Other outstanding results were attained in Fine Art and Graphics (93% A*-C), Urdu (92% A*-B), Media (90% A*-C), Photography (70% A*-C) and Sport (75% A*-C).