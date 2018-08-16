The video will start in 8 Cancel

These are the results for A level students at Crossley Heath in Halifax.

Hundreds of students across Huddersfield and wider Kirklees and Calderdale will be picking up their results for A levels and BTECs today (Thursday). It comes as new figures show more than one in four A-levels were awarded an A or A* this year. The success rate is the highest proportion for six years.

In total, 26.4 per cent of UK entries were given one of the two top grades, according to data published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ). This is up 0.1 percentage points on last year.

Huddersfield students have once again done fantastically, with hundreds earning places at universities and further education courses across the country. For information on clearing, see our full guide here .

The full results

O Adalat CS, M, C; S Ahmad EL, RS*; F Ahmed C, F, B; I Ahmed EL, PY, LWbt; H Ali P, DT, BUSbt; Z

Ali T, CSbt R Anderson EC*, PY*, RS**; K Archer T, EC, C; M Armitage E, EL, H; C Ashton CS, M, P; T

Atkinson EC, PY, T, R Bailey A, B, C I Bakhtawar PY, LWbt; C Barker M, B, C; C Bell H, M*, C*; R

Bhuskute M, C, B*; E Blagbrough E, EL, PY; E Bow C, T, EC; B Brearley B*, M*, C; M Breheney EC,

A, BUSbt; L Broadbent P, PY, M; M Cockroft M*, DT*, C*; G Collinge G, PY, M; T Craven P, M*,

EC*; G Cronshaw M*, T**, B*; S Crossan C, PY, B; A Cullen E, A*, PY**; C Czuba G, M**, MF**,

C*; T Davies H, G, EC; A Dawson CS*, M*, MF, P; E Demkowicz-Duffy CS, M*, MF, P; A Dickie PY*,

B*, C*; P Durkin M, PY, PE; L Earnshaw EL, PY, MUS; H Farooq EC, PY, LWbt; U Fatima C, PY, M, B;

J Fox P, G, M*; R Ghaderi M*, B**, *C; S Gill EC, F, M; H Grant M**, B**, C*; A Gregory H, M*, F; I

Haley-Porteous G, T, MUS*; T Halsey CS, M**, P; C Hamer P, M, H; U Hamid CS, EL, SSbt; L

Hannah PY*, B, RS*; O Harker M, T, EC; A Harlow PY, H; E Hayward CS, M, MF; J Hilditch H, PY,

EC; G Hodkinson P, EC, M*; P Hofmann G**, B**, C*; J Holden P, EC, M*; O Holden P*, C, M*; N

Houson E, PY, T; F Hoyle E, EC, H; A Hussain P, M, C; H Hussain M, B, C; H Hussain EC, LWbt; S

Hussain M, B, C; U Hussain C, M, P; T Hutchinson E**, EL**, F**, H; H Illis E*, G, H; S Jackson EC*,

M*, DT**; A Jowett M, EC, BUSbt; B Judd PY, B, RS; I Kamran M, B, C; I Keitch G, PY*, C; A Khan

P, A, M; H Khan P, B, C; M Khurram C, PY, B; R Knowles M*, G, T*; K Koppula M**, B**, C**; N

Lakhotia G, C Law PY, C, B*; O Leonard C, PY, B; A Macdonald A, PY, RS; D Mahmood H, EC, LWbt;

H Mahmood EC*, B*, C*; I Mahmood EC, B, C; R Mahmood M, B, BUSbt; M Mann E, PY, SSbt; V

Mark M, B, C; L Matle C, A*, PY, B; C Mawby M, T, PE; H McQueen P*, A*, M*; I Mehmood P, C, M;

J Meller C*, M**, MF*, P**; O Mirza P, M, LWbt; K Mistry M**, EL, P**; S Mumtaz EC*, G, H; S

Murti H, EL, B; K Nancarrow M, A**, T**; F Nasir B, C, PE; H Nawaz PY, M, BUSbt; C Neal M, PY,

RS*; P Nixon M, B, C; L Page A, M, B*; K Parmar C*, B*, PY*; N Paterson M, T, P; B Pearce P*,

M**, B*, C*; H Platts EC, B; A Potter H, M, EC; S Potts B**, T**, C*; H Qureshi C, B, M; L Ramsey

B, C, RS*; M Rauf M*, PY*, EC*; Z Raza EC, BUSbt; M Saeed PY, C; T Saghir B, M; C Scholey EC, M,

T; E Schroeder A*, T, B; H Sedman B*, M, C; M Shah B*, M, MF, C; M Shaw H, M, S; A Shazad M,

B; H Shelton H*, F, DT**; A Singh PY, B, H; R Skinner PY, RS**, LWbt; D Smith H, EC*, M; M

Snowball C, B, RS; S Sohail PY*, C, B*; A St Romaine EC, M*, C; B Sutcliffe H, B, PY; A Taylor E, RS*,

MUS; T Taylor H, M, P; M Wallis C, DT*, M*; M Wardle CS*, M*, MF, P*; E Waring P*, M**, PY**; F

Wheatcroft P*, M*, C*; T Wood A, PY, DT, W Yates CS, M*, P; S Youatt CS**, M*, MF, P**; A Zafar

T, B, C; A Zaman B**, C**, M**.

KEY: A Art, AA Art and Craft, AB Arabic, AC Accounting, AD Art and Design, AAD

Applied Art Double Award, AL Ancient History and Literature, AM Applied

Mechanics, APP IT Applied Information Technology, AQB AQA Baccalaureate, AR

Archaeology, AS Applied Business, ASC Applied Science, B Biology, BH Human

Biology, BS Social Biology, BE Social and Environmental Biology, BLD Building

and Construction, BtHS BTEC Level 3 Diploma Health & Social Care, BtSP

Level 3 BTEC Sport, BUS Business Studies, C Chemistry, CL Classical Studies,

CM Communication Studies, CP Computing, CRM Creative Media, CS Computer Science,

CT Critical Thinking, CW Creating Writing, D Dutch, DN Dance, DR Dress, DRA

Drama, DS Domestic Science, DT Design and Technology, E English Literature, EG

Engineering, EL English Language, E/EL English Language and Literature, EC

Economics, ECB Economics and Business, EN Environmental Science, EP Extended

Project, ES Engineering Science, ET Electronics, F French, FA Fine Art, FF

Fashion and Fabric, FS Film Studies, FT Food Technology, G German, GA Graphic

Art, GC Graphical Communications, GED Geometric and Engineering Drawing, GEO

Geography, GK Greek, GL Geology, GR Graphics, GOV British Government and

Politics, H History, HA Ancient History, HC Hospitality and Catering, HE Home

Economics, HSLA Higher Sports Leader Award, HS Health and Social Care, I

Italian, IT Information Technology, JP Japanese, L Latin, LR Leisure and

Recreation, LW Law, M Mathematics (pure and theoretical mechanics), MG

Manufacturing, MA Mathematics (pure and applied mathematics), ME Media Studies,

MP Mathematics (pure), MS Mathematics (pure mathematics with statistics), MM

Mathematics (other mathematics papers), MF Further Mathematics (all variations),

MTEC Music Technology, MUS Music, P Physics, PA Performing Arts, PAN Panjabi,

PD3 Design Technology Produce Design, PE Physical Education, PH Philosophy, PM

Physics and Maths, PHO Photography, PO Polish, PS Political Studies, PU Public

Services, PY Psychology, Q General Studies, QE General Studies with pass in

Spoken English, R Russian, RM Resistant Materials, RS Religious Studies

(scripture), S Spanish, SA Applied Science, SC Science, SE Spoken English, SOC

Sociology, SPU Science for Public Understanding, SS Sports Studies, ST

Statistics, TH Theatre Studies, TT Travel and Tourism, TX Textiles Technology, U

Urdu, Z Zoology, FBUS French Business Studies.