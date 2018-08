The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the results for A level students at Heckmondwike Grammar.

Hundreds of students across Huddersfield and wider Kirklees will be picking up their results for A levels and BTECs today (Thursday). It comes as new figures show more than one in four A-levels were awarded an A or A* this year. The success rate is the highest proportion for six years.

In total, 26.4 per cent of UK entries were given one of the two top grades, according to data published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ). This is up 0.1 percentage points on last year.

Huddersfield students have once again done fantastically, with hundreds earning places at universities and further education courses across the country. For information on clearing, see our full guide here .

The full results

J Abas B, C, MA; O Abiodun CP, MA, P; P Adams B, H*, E; M Ahmad B, BUS**, C; A Ahmed

Q, H, MA, SOC; A Ahmed B, C, MA*; A Ahmed PY, RS, SOC; M Ahmed B*, C, SOC*; R

Ahmed B, C, MA; H Airey MF, MA, P; S Akbar BUS, RS, SOC*; S Akbar B, C, PY; H Akram

B, BUS, PY; S Akudi B, C, PY*; A Ali C, MA*, P; A Ali EC, GEO, PY; H Ali B*, C, MA; M Ali B,

C, RS; N Ali PY, RS, SOC; R Ali B, PY, SOC; U Ali C*, CP, MA*; Z Ali B, C, E; A Alyas BUS,

PY, SOC; A Amjad H*, GOV, PY; I Amjad B, C*, MA; I Amjad B, C, MA; A Andani H*, RS, S;

T Ashen B*, MA*, PE**; S Aswat B, BUS, PY; L Aykroyd AD, DT*, MA; S Ayub B, C, SOC; T

Azam B, C; U Azeem B, C, MA; A Badal F, MA, I*; U Badat EC*, MA, P; M Bahadur B, C, MA;

C Bakes BUS, EL, GEO; N Bala C**, CP**, MF**, MA**; A Baltazar CP, Q, MA, P; O Barker

EC, Q, H, MA; H Bashir BUS, C, MA; A Batha BUS, C, MA, PY; H Beattie B, C, MA*; S

Beaumont EC*, GEO*, MA*; A Begum BUS, C, EC; J Bentley B*, EL, GEO*; A Bham B, BUS,

C; A Bin Imran DT, EC, SOC; J Bloxsome BUS**, EC*, MA*; E Boocock F, G, H*, E*; M Boote

B, C, H**; I Bostan B, C, PY; B Brown E**, GOV, SOC*; M Bullock CP*, MF**, MA**, P**; J

Burnett EL*, GEO*, H*; B Butterfield Q, H, PY, SOC; K Byrne B, BUS*, GEO*; T Carter B, BUS, PE; C Cassar H**, E*, MA*; A Chappell Dixon E**, MA, PY*; M Cheema B, C, MA; L

Chen B**, C*, MF**, MA**; U Chhibda BUS, C, EC; M Chothia RS, SOC; D Conlon B, C, P; A

Corcoran B, GEO, PY; L Crawshaw MF*, E, MA**; S Dadhiwala B, C, PY; T Davies MA, PE,

PY; H Dee DRA, PY, SOC; S Dhorat B, C, PY; J Dickinson BUS, GEO, SOC*; M Dransfield

DRA*, MA*, MUS; P Duffett CP, EL, MA; J Dykes EC*, H, GOV; E Dyson EC, EL, MA; N

Eastwood GEO, E, S; L Ehsan C, MA, PY; J Ellis B*, C*, MA*; A Esmail BUS, PE; A Fajandar

BUS**, EL, MA; I Farooq B, C, E*; C Feather AD*, GEO*, MA**; A Fisher B**, BUS**, EC; H

Gajra B, C, PY*; G Goddard BUS, DT**, MA; A Goolab B, BUS, C; H Gray AD, G; S Greaves

B, C, PY; J Green AD, DT, Q, MA; L Grundy BUS, MA, SOC; A Guest BUS*, DRA, EL*; M

Haaris B, C, MA; M Haider B**, C*, PY*; S Haider PY; M Haigh B, H*, PY*; U Halalat EC, EL,

P; A Hammond EL*, GEO, SOC; Y Hamzah B, C, PY; J Hanif B, C, EC, Q; U Hanif B, Q, H,

E; C Hargreaves BUS, CP, EC; S Harris B**, MA**, P*; T Harrop B, BUS, PY; S Hartley EC,

MA*, P; H Hashmi EC, Q, RS, SOC; U Hashmi BUS, CP, DT, Q; A Hassall BUS*, GEO, PY;

M Hassan BUS, EC, Q; A Hayat B, MA; R Higgins B*, C*, P; J Holt DRA, Q**, H*, PY**; D

Howarth BUS, H, SOC; C Howe CP, MA, P; S Huddleston C, MF, MA*; A Hussain BUS, DT,

MA; A Hussain AD, PY, SOC; I Hussain B, C, MA; M Hussain C, PY, SOC; S Hussain EL, E,

SOC*; S Hussain B, MA, PY; Y Hussain B, BUS, C; A Ibn-Tariq B, C, MA; G Ibrahi; A Ikram

EL, E, PY; M Iqbal B, C, MA; M Irshad B, C, P; S Ishaq BUS*, Q, H, PY; H Iwanejko CP, MA,

P; L Jackson B, BUS*, PY*; A Jassal EC, Q, H*, GOV; S Javed B, C, P; L Jegathasan B**,

C*, H*; R Jennings MF, MA**, P; A Kapdi B**, C**, MA**, P**; H Karim DT, MA, P; R Karolia

DT*, EC; Z Karolia B, BUS, PY; H Kelly B, C, Q*, H; B Khajwal CP**, MF**, MA**, P**; A Khan

PY, RS, SOC; K Khan PE, RS, SOC*; S Khan B*, C*, MA; Z Khan B, C, PE; P Kirk CP*, MF*,

MA**, P**; T Kishore C, MF, MA*, P; T Kyle C, GEO, MA; F Laiq B, E; J Lane DT, Q, MA, P;

H Lawn B, BUS, C; S Leadbeater Q, H, E, SOC; K Lee B**, C**, MA**; C Lewis B, C, PE; J

Lewis B, C, GEO*; J Lockwood C*, MA, S; J Loonat B, Q, PY; P Lora B, C, DT*; D

Loutchanski EL, GEO, H; C Loveday EL, GOV, SOC*; Z Mahmood B, C, PY*; Z Mahmood B,

C, F; B Makda B, BUS, C; M Malek B*, C, PY**; W Malik B*, EC, MA*; A Mamaniat DT, GEO,

MA; M Mamaniat B, PY, RS; M Mamaniat BUS, C, CP; R Marples B, C, GEO; T Martin B,

MA, PY; J Matthews C, EL, GEO; M Mayet B, DT, EC; D McDonoug; A McKay B*, GEO*, H*;

M McKie B*, C, PY**; J Medlin B, CP, PY; F Mencattelli H**, E**, MA**; J Michaels BUS, EL,

H*; E Midgley B, C, SOC; M Mir B, C, PY*; M Mir E, SOC; S Mirza B, C, PE; D Mistry B, C,

PY; N Mistry AD*, PY, RS; J Mitchell DT, GEO, Q, H; H Mohammad CP, MA, P; V Morton

BUS, E, MA; A Motala B, E, PY; S Mudjahed B, C, MA; A Mulla B, PY, SOC; H Naeem B, C,

MA; M Nanawadee C, PY, RS; A Nasar B, C, MA; N Nawaz EC, EL, GOV; L Nicholls B,

BUS**, GEO; T Nicholson DRA, E, PY; A Nishat B, C, PY; S Norman EL, H*, E; W Norton B,

EL, Q, GOV; U Nurgat BUS, H, SOC; D Omojola B*, BUS**, C*; L Palmer BUS*, CP**, MA*;

E Pang B, C, EL; A Patel EL, RS, SOC; F Patel C, GEO, SOC*; F Patel B, C, EC; H Patel B,

PY; I Patel B, C, EC; J Patel B*, C**, MA**; K Patel AD**, BUS, SOC; M Patel BUS, CP, Q,

PY; S Patel B, C, SOC; I Pazir SOC; G Peacey B, PY*, SOC*; H Peacey AD*, B, PY**; K

Penn C, MA; C Pickering B, MA, PE*; J Pickering B, C, MA; J Prentice BUS, CP, EL; A

Priestley AD, B*, C, P; S Qasir B, C, PY; A Qayum EL, E, SOC; J Quarmby EC, GEO*, H; S

Rani EL, GOV, RS; H Rawat BUS, EC, SOC; D Reed B*, C, GEO*; F Rehman PY, RS, SOC;

S Rhodes DT**, MA**, P; S Rhodes AD, GEO, PY; T Richardson Q, H, E, GOV*; T Rind MF,

MA**, P*; J Robinson GEO, H, SOC; H Sacha EL, GOV, SOC*; H Saddiq B, E; I Sakha B*,

C*, MA**; N Sanadze EC*, MF, MA*, P; F Seedat B, BUS, C; L Shafik B*, C*, PY*; H Shah

CP, MA, P; K Shahein B*, C, DT**; H Shahid CP*, MA*, P*; N Shahid BUS*, H*, SOC**; A

Shaikh B*, C*, MA*; I Shaikh DT*, MA, P; K Shankarraj B**, C*, MA**; A Shazad C, MA, RS;

N Shazad B*, C*, EL; A Sheikh B, C, SOC*; K Sherwood B, C, MA; R Shetty B*, C*, P; L

Shingleton B, C, DRA; A Smith CP, EC, MUS, MTEC; R Sohail C, EL, PY; A Soni CP**, MF*,

MA**; S Soomro B, C, MA; J Stirling CP**, MF**, MA**, P*; M Storey B, MA, P; A Stow GEO;

M Streets F, GEO**, MA*; A Suhail B, C, PY*; I Tariq BUS, EC, PY*; A Tearne B, C, PY; M

Tench CP, DT; J Tilby-Baxter EC, GEO, PE; A Townend-Jones CP, MUS, PY; H Umarji EC*,

Q, H, PY*; M Upham CP, DT**, MA, P; A Valli B, C, SOC; N Veerla B*, C, MA; M Wagstaff

CP*, MF*, MA**, P**; H Waheed B**, C**, GEO*; G Waite MF*, MA**, P*; H Walker B*, BUS*,

GEO*; O Walker CP, MF*, MA**; R Walker B, C, H; M Waqar B, BUS, C; M Wasim CP, Q,

MA, P; L Watkiss H, MA, GOV; T Webb BUS, EC, MA; G Webster MF*, MA**, P*; O Weston

B*, C, CP; M Whitehead B, C, PY; K Wilby GOV*, RS*, SOC; J Wilcock BUS, GEO, PE; S

Wilkins CP, MA, P; J Wilkinson BUS, GEO, PE; K Wilkinson B, C, PY**; S Wilson EC, MA,

PE; O Wood BUS, MA, PE; M Young AD, H, MA; A Younis B**, C*, MA*; F Yunus B, C, SOC; M Yunus B, C, MA; I Zabed BUS, E, RS; R Zaman B, C, RS; K Ziarno CP, MF*, MA**, P*; D

Zulfiqar B, BUS, C.

KEY: A Art, AA Art and Craft, AB Arabic, AC Accounting, AD Art and Design, AAD

Applied Art Double Award, AL Ancient History and Literature, AM Applied

Mechanics, APP IT Applied Information Technology, AQB AQA Baccalaureate, AR

Archaeology, AS Applied Business, ASC Applied Science, B Biology, BH Human

Biology, BS Social Biology, BE Social and Environmental Biology, BLD Building

and Construction, BtHS BTEC Level 3 Diploma Health & Social Care, BtSP

Level 3 BTEC Sport, BUS Business Studies, C Chemistry, CL Classical Studies,

CM Communication Studies, CP Computing, CRM Creative Media, CS Computer Science,

CT Critical Thinking, CW Creating Writing, D Dutch, DN Dance, DR Dress, DRA

Drama, DS Domestic Science, DT Design and Technology, E English Literature, EG

Engineering, EL English Language, E/EL English Language and Literature, EC

Economics, ECB Economics and Business, EN Environmental Science, EP Extended

Project, ES Engineering Science, ET Electronics, F French, FA Fine Art, FF

Fashion and Fabric, FS Film Studies, FT Food Technology, G German, GA Graphic

Art, GC Graphical Communications, GED Geometric and Engineering Drawing, GEO

Geography, GK Greek, GL Geology, GR Graphics, GOV British Government and

Politics, H History, HA Ancient History, HC Hospitality and Catering, HE Home

Economics, HSLA Higher Sports Leader Award, HS Health and Social Care, I

Italian, IT Information Technology, JP Japanese, L Latin, LR Leisure and

Recreation, LW Law, M Mathematics (pure and theoretical mechanics), MG

Manufacturing, MA Mathematics (pure and applied mathematics), ME Media Studies,

MP Mathematics (pure), MS Mathematics (pure mathematics with statistics), MM

Mathematics (other mathematics papers), MF Further Mathematics (all variations),

MTEC Music Technology, MUS Music, P Physics, PA Performing Arts, PAN Panjabi,

PD3 Design Technology Produce Design, PE Physical Education, PH Philosophy, PM

Physics and Maths, PHO Photography, PO Polish, PS Political Studies, PU Public

Services, PY Psychology, Q General Studies, QE General Studies with pass in

Spoken English, R Russian, RM Resistant Materials, RS Religious Studies

(scripture), S Spanish, SA Applied Science, SC Science, SE Spoken English, SOC

Sociology, SPU Science for Public Understanding, SS Sports Studies, ST

Statistics, TH Theatre Studies, TT Travel and Tourism, TX Textiles Technology, U

Urdu, Z Zoology, FBUS French Business Studies.



STEP denotes Special University Entrance Paper.



bt = Btec



* Denotes grade A pass.



** Denotes grade A Star pass.



! Denotes pass in additional special paper.



† Denotes grade one in additional special paper.



‡ Grade A pass with one in special paper.



+ Denotes AS-level.



O Letters in brackets indicate passes at GNVQ