These are the results for A level students at Shelley College.

Hundreds of students across Huddersfield and wider Kirklees will be picking up their results for A levels and BTECs today (Thursday). It comes as new figures show more than one in four A-levels were awarded an A or A* this year. The success rate is the highest proportion for six years.

In total, 26.4 per cent of UK entries were given one of the two top grades, according to data published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ). This is up 0.1 percentage points on last year.

Huddersfield students have once again done fantastically, with hundreds earning places at universities and further education courses across the country. For information on clearing, see our full guide here .

The full results

R Alexander GEO PY SOC, A Astbury B CP MA, T Atkinson CP* MF MA*, N Auty BUS* EC MA, J Aylward PY SA SS, J Banks BUS ME H, J Bateman C* MF* MA** P*, J Beanland BUS** C EC*, M Bennett B MUS, L Blinstrub DN H RS, K Bloomer GEO PY* S*, E Boyd CP MA SA, T Bradbury RM, A Brinkhurst SOC ME TX, N Brown BUS GEO H, M Burt B C SOC, S Caie F* H* S**, J Carr GEO RM SA, C Cartwright BUS ME SA, E Childs C* MA P, O Cockhill SA SS, I Condon A GEO RS QE, J Davies C EC MA, S Dhaliwal BUS GEO SA, J Dive CP MA P, A Docherty DN SOC, S Doherty EL RS PY*, I Duffy E/EL H TH QE, I Dunn A BUS SOC, H Dworsky A H PY, K Dyson E/EL RS PY* SOC**, L Eaton EL SA SS, B Ellis BUS EL, S Escreet A GEO SOC**, L Evans B GR MA, S Farnworth SS, H Fisher DN RS TX, A Flatters DN* EL PY, A Ford MA P TH, K Frost GEO H S, O Furness EL E/EL RS, C Gault EC PY* TX EP, S Gault EC MA* PY, F Gledhill PY, M Hall GEO H PY, N Hardcastle BUS CP SA, G Hathaway ME SS, E Heaphy A SS, L Jones BUS EC PY, J Kelly BUS GEO SA, C Kilner E/EL H MUS, J Kilner SS, E Lanni ME RS SOC, R Lowery A F MA, B Maiden EL GR SA, C Matthewman B GEO H, B Mckay CP H, E McMillan SS, G Megson BUS EC MA, J Mellodew H PY* SOC**, K Mellor BUS* E/EL PY, L Millett BUS EC PY, K Moran BUS ME SA, W Moreno GEO GR PY, K Morton EL GEO* PY, A Muritala B C* MA S**, J Neil GR MA PY, J Netherwood BUS EC MA, R O'Leary BUS CP EC, L Palk EC SS, C Parkinson RS PY TH, B Pate EL RS PY, N Penrose GR MA SA, C Pritchatt B C CP MA QE EP, J Pryke BUS CP RM, C Randall A CP MA, T Rigby PY SOC**, M Roberts RM SS, E Rowbottom EL E/EL SOC, J Sanderson BUS* SOC**, J Scaramuzza CP MF MA*, B Shenolikar CP H MA, G Showell RS TH, S Showell ME SOC, A Skidmore A EL* H* EP, A Slater GEO MA TX, S Small EC GEO MA, F Smith B SS, F Smith DN EL PY, H Smith B PY TH, R Sowerby EL SS, G Spence F MUS S, E Spiers DN, M Stanzione B* C* GEO, H Stell GEO* GR MUS*, D Stewart B GEO MA, J Swales B C MA, J Sykes EL, K Tahir BUS* EC MA, M Vaughan A H PY QE, E Walker SOC TX SA, Z Walker SS, J Waring B SS, H Wendel-Carney E/EL RS PY, G Whittaker SS, I Wiggins-Page B E/EL* PY, H Willsdon EL PY SOC, K Wright BUS* EC PY

KEY: A Art, AA Art and Craft, AB Arabic, AC Accounting, AD Art and Design, AAD

Applied Art Double Award, AL Ancient History and Literature, AM Applied

Mechanics, APP IT Applied Information Technology, AQB AQA Baccalaureate, AR

Archaeology, AS Applied Business, ASC Applied Science, B Biology, BH Human

Biology, BS Social Biology, BE Social and Environmental Biology, BLD Building

and Construction, BtHS BTEC Level 3 Diploma Health & Social Care, BtSP

Level 3 BTEC Sport, BUS Business Studies, C Chemistry, CL Classical Studies,

CM Communication Studies, CP Computing, CRM Creative Media, CS Computer Science,

CT Critical Thinking, CW Creating Writing, D Dutch, DN Dance, DR Dress, DRA

Drama, DS Domestic Science, DT Design and Technology, E English Literature, EG

Engineering, EL English Language, E/EL English Language and Literature, EC

Economics, ECB Economics and Business, EN Environmental Science, EP Extended

Project, ES Engineering Science, ET Electronics, F French, FA Fine Art, FF

Fashion and Fabric, FS Film Studies, FT Food Technology, G German, GA Graphic

Art, GC Graphical Communications, GED Geometric and Engineering Drawing, GEO

Geography, GK Greek, GL Geology, GR Graphics, GOV British Government and

Politics, H History, HA Ancient History, HC Hospitality and Catering, HE Home

Economics, HSLA Higher Sports Leader Award, HS Health and Social Care, I

Italian, IT Information Technology, JP Japanese, L Latin, LR Leisure and

Recreation, LW Law, M Mathematics (pure and theoretical mechanics), MG

Manufacturing, MA Mathematics (pure and applied mathematics), ME Media Studies,

MP Mathematics (pure), MS Mathematics (pure mathematics with statistics), MM

Mathematics (other mathematics papers), MF Further Mathematics (all variations),

MTEC Music Technology, MUS Music, P Physics, PA Performing Arts, PAN Panjabi,

PD3 Design Technology Produce Design, PE Physical Education, PH Philosophy, PM

Physics and Maths, PHO Photography, PO Polish, PS Political Studies, PU Public

Services, PY Psychology, Q General Studies, QE General Studies with pass in

Spoken English, R Russian, RM Resistant Materials, RS Religious Studies

(scripture), S Spanish, SA Applied Science, SC Science, SE Spoken English, SOC

Sociology, SPU Science for Public Understanding, SS Sports Studies, ST

Statistics, TH Theatre Studies, TT Travel and Tourism, TX Textiles Technology, U

Urdu, Z Zoology, FBUS French Business Studies.



STEP denotes Special University Entrance Paper.



bt = Btec



* Denotes grade A pass.



** Denotes grade A Star pass.



! Denotes pass in additional special paper.



Â† Denotes grade one in additional special paper.



Â‡ Grade A pass with one in special paper.



+ Denotes AS-level.



O Letters in brackets indicate passes at GNVQ