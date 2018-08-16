Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the results for A level students at Wakefield Girls' High School.

Head teacher Nina Gunson said: “We are delighted to be celebrating two thirds of our results at the highest grades, A*- B. The girls have had to meet the challenge of tougher A levels, as they have completed the newly reformed courses in the vast majority of subjects this year, and I am incredibly proud of how well they have done. These results are testament to the hard work of students and staff alike, when even greater commitment is now needed to achieve the highest results.

"It was super to see the girls open their results envelopes this morning and to celebrate their achievements with them. There was much to celebrate, with most girls getting in to their first choice of university.

"I wish the girls the very best of luck as they now take their next steps. Whether they are entering the world of work, embarking on a gap year or heading off to university; I hope each of them will be happy on their chosen path but have every confidence they will be successful.”

Hundreds of students across Huddersfield and wider Kirklees and Calderdale will be picking up their results for A levels and BTECs today (Thursday). It comes as new figures show more than one in four A-levels were awarded an A or A* this year. The success rate is the highest proportion for six years.

In total, 26.4 per cent of UK entries were given one of the two top grades, according to data published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ). This is up 0.1 percentage points on last year.

The full results

33% of results at Grade A*/A (national average = 26%)

64% of results at Grades A*- B (national average = 53%)

86% of results at Grades A*- C (national average = 77%)

99% of students achieved 3 or more A level grades A*- E

A special mention must go to the 13 girls who achieved at least three A levels at grade A*/A.