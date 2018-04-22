Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 6ft-tall bronze statue of a Sikh soldier could be added to Greenhead Park.

Long held hopes to install a memorial in honour of Huddersfield’s Sikh community who fought on the frontline during the two world wars have been revived.

The bid for a statue in Huddersfield’s main park was first mentioned about eight years ago but the plans fell by the wayside amid planning and funding difficulties.

Members of the community have been pushing for recognition and have agreed to pay the statue which would be in the rose garden behind the cafe.

In 2013 an Examiner poll found more than 90% of people were in favour of the idea.

The project has now been refreshed and a formal planning application has been lodged with Kirklees Council.

The applicants say it’s time for the contribution of Sikh soldiers to be formally recognised.

They say: “While most projects are started by industry experts and those with large grants, the memorial was started by members of the local Kirklees community.

“Presently, Remembrance Day ceremonies are a central event in the British calendar.

“The cenotaphs are an important site in bringing people together to remember the contributions made by British soldiers.

“The Sikh community is a fringe community among Asians in the UK yet their cultural impact has been profound, especially in the military.

“This memorial is an opportunity to give the Sikh community in Kirklees and the north of England a site to commemorate their heritage.”

The Yorkshire Sikh Forum has declared its backing for having a memorial in Huddersfield.

It stated: “We wholeheartedly support this project which we believe will promote mutual understanding and communal harmony between various communities in the Kirklees area.”

Documents submitted with the planning application say members of the Sikh community have been in discussions with the council over where the statue could go and who would maintain it.

The applicants say they consider the design to be sympathetic with the surroundings of the historic park site which contains Huddersfield’s largest war memorial.

Approximately 90,000 Sikhs voluntarily enlisted to support the British war effort over the course of the war.

These soldiers would see service on all British campaigns from the Western Front in France to the Eastern Front in Gallipoli.

World War Two was no different as four Victoria Crosses were awarded to Sikhs.

Over the two world wars 83,005 Sikh soldiers were killed in action and a further 109,045 were wounded.