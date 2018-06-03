Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

it’s a treat few of us will ever be privileged to experience – a rare chance to visit the State Rooms of the Speaker’s House in the House of Commons.

The invitation has been extended to celebrate the success of Lindley Junior School Choir who are revelling in their status as three-time UK School Choir Champions and has been organised by Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker with the kind permission of The Speaker, John Bercow MP.

The event will take place on the lunchtime of Wednesday, June 20.

Kirklees councillor Gemma Wilson (Con, Lindley) said: “I’m really excited to be attending the reception for our amazing choir. To have Lindley school recognised as the best school choir is something we can all be very proud of.

“A massive congratulations again to conductor Alison North and all of the team for all the hard work and commitment they put in and I’m really looking forward to seeing them all at the reception.”

The success of the choir is largely due to a teacher, Alison North of Birkby, who has instilled a passion for singing among hundreds of youngsters and was recently awarded the MBE in the New Year’s Honours List.

She began her teaching career in Leeds, where she taught for nine years, but it was when she took up a post as form teacher at Lindley that her love of music found a new outlet with the formation of the school choir in 1999. Since then it has never looked back winning every competition in sight.

Among its many accolades, it was named Songs of Praise School Choir of the Year in 2016. In the same year, the young singers lifted the Junior Choir of the Year title at the national Barnardo’s Choir Festival and the Arthur Rooke Cup at Huddersfield’s Mrs Sunderland Festival.