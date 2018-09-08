Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police has published 999 calls from ludicrous time-wasters who are endangering the lives of people who are in genuine trouble.

They have revived their #not999 campaign after receiving emergency calls that include someone complaining about bad service from a shop in Bradford, a man complaining that his train is late because someone has been sick, and someone trying to jump the queue for the non emergency 101 line by ringing 999.

Other bizarre inappropriate calls from the public include someone reporting a broken freezer which was still under warranty, a missing packet of rice from a cupboard and for advice on a mobile phone contract.

Every time an inappropriate call is lodged at the force's call centre, it ties up an operator who could be dispatching police officers to a serious crime.

Tom Donohoe, head of the force communications division, said: "These calls are so ridiculous it’s astonishing listening to them but they hide a serious truth.

"Each call often takes minutes to deal with as our customer contact centre staff have to clarify the situation.

"It might not sound like much but if someone is trying to get through to report a genuine life or death emergency then a minute is a very long time to wait.

"I cannot stress enough that the 999 number is for emergencies only."

Police guidance defines genuine emergencies as when there is likely to be:

a danger to life

use, or immediate threat of violence

serious injury to a person and/or serious damage to property

Emergency graded incidents will result in an immediate response and it is imperative that West Yorkshire Police are in a position to receive the call and dispatch appropriate resources without delay.

More than 1,000 999 calls are made most days and operators have to deal with each one accordingly.

As well as the bizarre inappropriate calls West Yorkshire Police also receive deliberate "hoax calls" which take up vital time. Such calls can result in prosecution.

Members of the public with non-emergency enquiries are advised to ring 101 or go to the force website to use the 101 live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

Tom added: “The inappropriate calls are bad enough – but for someone to maliciously dial 999 to take up police time, knowing they are making a false report, is simply unacceptable.

“On average we receive around 6,000 hoax calls per year – which is around 19 every day of the year.

“The public must be made aware that we will pursue those involved in malicious calls with vigour until they are brought to justice. The punishment for Wasting Police Time can be six months imprisonment."