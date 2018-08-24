The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man called 999 to report a snake in the garden.

The caller told a West Yorkshire Police operator it was the 'first time in his life' he'd seen a snake and didn't know what kind it was.

The operator manages to keep his cool while telling the unruffled-sounding caller he needs to contact the RSPCA, adding: "There's a few things we are trained with but we can't really deal with snakes I'm afraid, my friend."

West Yorkshire Police releases these recordings to raise awareness of the potentially serious consequences of making inappropriate 999 calls.

They said: "What would you do if you had a cat in your house or a dead pigeon in your garden?

"Or what about if your dog was snoring? Or you wanted to know the time?

"For some West Yorkshire residents the answer was to dial the emergency only 999 number and to ask for police assistance.

"And the bizarre calls to the police don’t end there.

"Residents have called the three 9s number used for emergencies including a broken freezer (which was still under warranty) a missing packet of rice from a cupboard and for advice on a mobile phone contract.

"But there is a serious side to these calls – the people ringing 999 for inappropriate reasons are potentially putting lives at risk by taking call handlers’ time away from genuine emergency calls."