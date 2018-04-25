Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The paths around Castle Hill are resplendent in yellow gorse but the walks are spoiled by the ongoing problems of litter, according to visitors.

On a visit to the hill on Wednesday morning, reporter Andrew Robinson discovered paths and the car park littered with takeaway boxes, plastic bottles, cans, sweet wrappers and bags filled with dog waste.

Some of the rubbish had been dropped just a few feet from the many litter bins.

Andrew said: “Every time I visit Castle Hill I see discarded items on the paths and in the car park. It seems that people are driving up there with takeaways and drinks and then just flinging them out of the car. It is disgusting and selfish behaviour.”

Almondbury man Michael Thorley, 36, who regularly picks up other people’s rubbish at Castle Hill, said littering appeared to be worsening at Castle Hill and other beauty spots.

“It’s getting worse everywhere,” he said.

“Last year, after an article in the Examiner, it got a bit better at Castle Hill but in recent months it had declined again.

“As the summer comes I expect it will get worse as it gets busier. When I see litter it puts a dampener on the day but some people are not bothered. I just don’t like to see rubbish.”

Asked if he had a message to litter-bugs, Michael said: “I would say to people who leave rubbish - ‘please stay at home. Don’t go outside.’”

He believes it’s time to put a security gate at the foot of Castle Hill and charge an entrance fee.

“If people are charged 50p a time it could pay for it to be maintained. There should be restrictions on people going up there.”

Michael enjoys walking at different locations across Huddersfield and says Castle Hill is just one of many places blighted by litter.

“It’s the same at Holme Moss and around Yateholme reservoir. And it seems to be getting worse. Some people’s attitude to litter is to leave it for someone else.”

Residents have also reported littering problems at Greenhead Park.

Pete Wraith, of Gledholt, was with his grandson Joe, seven, when they noticed students having a picnic at Greenhead Park on Thursday.

“They had left a large amount of rubbish lying on the grass,” said Mr Wraith.

“Joe went and got some bin liners from a park gardener and starting picking up the litter.

“Shamed into action, about half a dozen students decided to help him. He was thanked by other park users for his community spirit but it’s a shame a seven year old has to point the way for 17 year olds.”