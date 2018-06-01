Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A little girl who had all her limbs amputated after contracting a potentially lethal infection has been home at last.

Kia Gott from Wyke between Brighouse and Bradford, who is just 12-months-old, has been in hospital since September.

Her parents Paul and Vikki were left devastated after their daughter was struck down by an almost eradicated form of meningitis.

Kia contracted the extremely rare strain of the condition in September and was being treated at Leeds General Infirmary.

Doctors said it was the worst case of meningitis they have seen in 25 years and had to amputate her limbs last year in a bid to save her life. Her plight and her parents’ devotion made headlines across the country.

Mr Gott said Kia had come home for the day on Thursday and could be home permanently within weeks.

Her aunt Donna Gott told the Examiner in January there was hope she could be home by Easter but that proved premature.

Bradford Council said a special team was carrying out an assessment for Kia’s planned discharge from hospital and the authority would work with the family to help them as much as possible.

Kia was moved from Leeds General Infirmary to Bradford Royal Infirmary in preparation for her permanent return home.

Vikki said: “It’s extremely emotional because we thought this day might never come.”

As well as losing her limbs Kia could also lose her sight and hearing and may be left severely brain-damaged after contracting the C strain which was thought to have been almost eradicated in babies aged under 12 months old.