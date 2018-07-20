Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of Huddersfield Town and the Giants have expressed concerns about the state of the pitch at the John Smith's Stadium following the Little Mix concert.

Former Giants player Eorl Crabtree tweeted a photo on Thursday evening which showed some damage and discolouring to the turf where the stage had been set up for last Sunday’s concert.

Some fans shared his worries about the pitch while others predicted the damaged turf would quickly recover.

Town and Giants fan Paul Keighley said: “It just wants soaking; it will come back okay.”

Dan Hallas tweeted: “It’s nothing that can’t be fixed” while James McNair added: “Kind of hoping that they were expecting the damage and have many plans in place to get it looking good.”

Today a stadium boss reassured fans that the damage to the pitch was “limited” and was expected to improve over the coming days.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Gareth Davies, managing director of stadium company KSDL, said: “The north end of the pitch had heavier duty plastic covering because that was where the stage was.

“This has caused limited damage in that area.

“This is exactly the same plastic as used at Hull and Bolton for the same concert tour.”

He added: “It is also the same plastic as used at Old Trafford for the Rolling Stones earlier this summer and a charity football match was played three days later.

“The lighter plastic used on the majority of the pitch, where the fans stood, has not caused any issue.

“The stadium groundsman knows exactly what he needs to do and we expect the pitch to improve on a daily basis.”

Town’s next home game is a pre-season friendly against Olympique Lyonnaise on Wednesday July 25. The Giants take on Wakefield Trinity at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday July 27.

Town’s first Premier League home game is against Chelsea on Saturday August 11.