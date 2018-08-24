The A62 Leeds Road in Liversedge is closed in both directions following a serious accident involving a motorbike and a car.
Police were called to the scene at 7.25am following the smash near the junction with Thornleigh Drive.
One man sustained serious injuries in the crash.
Officers are investigating the crash and said the road will remain closed for some time.
Traffic partners INRIX have said the road - from A638 Bradford Road ( Liversedge ) to A651 Gomersal Road( Heckmondwike ) - is likely to be closed until this afternoon.
We are sending a reporter to the scene to find out more.
Motorbike is being recovered
A recovery vehicle is at the scene now to take the bike away.
Scene of the accident
Air ambulance attended
An air ambulance has also been at the scene this morning. We have contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service for comment.
More pictures from the scene
Residents in houses near where the accident happened have told us there is debris strewn across the road. Our Executive Editor Lauren Ballinger is at the scene.
Here's where the road is closed
This map shows the part of Leeds Road which is affected by the closure. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and police have told pedestrians they are now allowed through access.
The scene
Here are pictures from the scene in Liversedge. This is a serious accident and the road is expected to be closed for most of the day.
Hotel remains open
Healds Hall Hotel is close to the scene of the crash. It remains open as usual but any guests should phone ahead.
Motorbike in road
There is a motorbike in the road and a black car with damage to the front end
Reporter at the scene
We now have a reporter at the scene of the crash which has happened near the Swan traffic lights.