The A62 Leeds Road in Liversedge is closed in both directions following a serious accident involving a motorbike and a car.

Police were called to the scene at 7.25am following the smash near the junction with Thornleigh Drive.

One man sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Officers are investigating the crash and said the road will remain closed for some time.

Traffic partners INRIX have said the road - from A638 Bradford Road ( Liversedge ) to A651 Gomersal Road( Heckmondwike ) - is likely to be closed until this afternoon.

We are sending a reporter to the scene to find out more.

