Police have been called to a serious crash near Halifax.
A male in his 20s has been taken to hospital following the two-car smash in Queensbury.
Fire, ambulance and police are in attendance and road closures were in place until this afternoon. The road has now reopened.
An eye witness has described seeing the Air Ambulance at the scene.
Stay with us for more updates on this breaking news story.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Traffic update
Police have now reopened the road
Residents describe the road as 'dangerous'
Some information on the road closures
More from our reporter Robert who is live at the scene
Some information provided by the fire service
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has released this information:
One car and one van involved in road traffic collision.
One adult male trapped and extricated by Fire Service personnel and left in care of ambulance service.
Appliances from Illingworth and Halifax attended.
Another video from the scene of the accident taken by our reporter
Video of the crash scene
Police statement
Police have released a statement this morning.
A police spokeswoman said:
Police were called at 8:09 this morning (16 June) to a collision in Queensbury
The incident happened on Priestley Hill, at the junction with Windy Bank Lane.
Two vehicles, a silver Ford and a white Mercedes Sprinter van, were involved in the collision.
Emergency services including fire and ambulance service also attended.
A male in his 20s has been taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.
There are road closures in place in both directions, drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *490 of 16 June.
Picture from the scene
An eyewitness has tweeted this picture from the accident