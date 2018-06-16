Police have been called to a serious crash near Halifax.

A male in his 20s has been taken to hospital following the two-car smash in Queensbury.

Fire, ambulance and police are in attendance and road closures were in place until this afternoon. The road has now reopened.

An eye witness has described seeing the Air Ambulance at the scene.

Stay with us for more updates on this breaking news story.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .