Father-of-three Aaron Joseph, 30, of Sheepridge has been today jailed for being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control and was convicted after a trial.

David Ellam, 52, also of Sheepridge suffered fatal injuries during the ‘sustained attack’ in August 2016 in Riddings Road.

A jury at Leeds Crown Court needed just 39 minutes to return a guilty verdict yesterday. Today Judge Sally Cahill QC sentenced Joseph to 10 years’ imprisonment, of which he will serve half before he can be released on licence.

He was also banned from owning a dog for life. He was also sentenced to four weeks concurrently for a small quantity of cannabis.

The court heard aggravating factors which made this offence more serious than others.

These included:

The attack happened in a communal garden and on victim Mr Ellam’s own doorstep



Joseph’s dog Alex had on FOUR separate occasions bitten someone else

This attack was sustained - witnesses told how he screamed for help as the dog clamped its jaws around his leg.

The distress suffered by those who saw the attack

Mr Ellam’s death could have been prevented if the dog Alex had been wearing a muzzled

Joseph failed to comply with a Dog Protection Order

Judge Sally Cahill told Joseph it was a case of ‘high culpability’ saying he (Joseph) knew his bull terrier Alex was dangerous which demonstrated on a number of occasions, not least because he did not let her off the lead during walks, unlike his other dog.

She told Joseph: “These are but some of your failings, and all this leads to a conclusion that you bear substantial if not complete responsibility for the events that morning. This attack happened because of your arrogant and stubborn disregard for the welfare and safety of others in the community.”

Mr Ellam’s partner Ms Josling told in a victim impact statement how she is haunted by the memories of the attack.

His brother thanked West Yorkshire Police and said he hoped the sentencing would bring them all closure.

He simply added: “We never forget Dave.”