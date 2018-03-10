There has been a crash at Ainley Top roundabout.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are in attendance.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed a crash has taken place but was unable to give further details.

One eyewitness said they had seen people lying in the road.

Some have been stretchered away.

She said one car was facing the wrong way and its bonnet was smahsed.

Another eyewitness has reported seeing the air ambulance overhead.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking news incident.

