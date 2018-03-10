There has been a crash at Ainley Top roundabout.
Police, fire and ambulance crews are in attendance.
West Yorkshire Police has confirmed a crash has taken place but was unable to give further details.
One eyewitness said they had seen people lying in the road.
Some have been stretchered away.
She said one car was facing the wrong way and its bonnet was smahsed.
Another eyewitness has reported seeing the air ambulance overhead.
Full story
One child injured in crash
Police have confirmed a child has been taken to hospital following the crash, and a woman had to be cut out of her vehicle.
The child, a boy, is believed to have suffered a broken arm.
Insp Carlton Young said police were called at 7.15pm.
He said: “Three vehicles were involved - two cars and a Transit style minbus.
“A child with a possible broken arm has been taken to hospital.
“The fire and ambulance services were there and the fire service assisted in getting a female out of a car.
“All vehicles have been recovered and police have just left the scene.”
"Van had a door missing"
Another eyewitness says on our Facebook page one vehicle involved was missing a door
"Minibus hit"
Ian Toon has posted on our Facebook page a minibus had been hit and a car was facing the wrong way
Eyewitness account
A witness who saw the scene from the Cedar Court Hotel said: “It looked very dramatic.
“There were three or four ambulances and police cars with part of the roundabout blocked off.
“It looked very serious but the road did not seem to have been completely blocked off as we could get out of the hotel car park and down to town.”
Live traffic map
This is how traffic is looking right now at Ainley Top.
Closer picture from the scene
Ian Mackie shared this picture on Facebook of the accident scene
Eyewitness believes someone may have run lights
Carl Wordsell posted on the Examiner’s page: “Just passed it. Looks like someone may have run the lights. People coming from the M62 do that a lot.”
Traffic in Halifax Road
We are being told traffic is queueing down Halifax Road
Early police statement
Police have very few details at the moment but confirmed there had been a crash on the roundabout. However they were not aware of the air ambulance attending.
Eyewitness account
One eyewitness has posted on Facebook: “Really bad accident at Ainley Top roundabout with ambulance and two fire engines in attendance. Just seen helicopter pass over as well.”