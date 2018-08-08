We are receiving reports there has been a shooting in Sheepridge today.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they have been sent to Ruskin Grove.
Members of the public say shots were fired from a red Toyota.
A reporter is on his way to the scene and we are waiting for a fuller update from police.
Message from residents to gun gangs
Current scene as people arrive home from work
Dad heard two bangs and saw suspected gunman jump in car
Shooting comes after top cop reassurance
Police statement
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said:
We are currently responding to reports of a firearms discharge on Ruskin Grove in Huddersfield.
There are not believed to be any injuries.
Enquiries are currently at an early stage and remain ongoing.
Neighbourhood policing patrols will be in the area to offer high visibility reassurance.
Latest in series of shootings
The incident is the latest in a series of summer shootings.
Shots were fired in Birkby on Monday night which was the seventh shooting incident since the start of June.
Armed officers stood down
Our reporter at the scene says armed officers have now left the area but a cordon remains in place. He said police were called to reports of a firearms discharge and nobody has been reported injured. Police say inquiries continuing.
'Two shots fired'
More claims child was shot at
Reporter at scene
Map of where incident happened
Eyewitness describes seeing boy shouting he'd been shot at
The father of three, who lives in Ruskin Grove, described how he heard the shots before seeing a boy aged around 12 shouting, ‘I’ve been shot at’.
The 33-year-old said he had just arrived home with his wife and children.
He said:
As I walked in the house I heard bang bang. I saw a red Toyota I’ve never seen before speeding down the street.
A little lad came down on his bike and said he’d been shot at. He has gone now. He wasn’t injured.
He said he called 999 and was told a few people had also reported the incident. He said police arrived a few minutes later.
I would have ignored it if the lad hadn’t come down - I thought it was fireworks at first.
We had a shooting at the back of the road last year and it was much louder.
This is a bit close to home.
He said although it was the first shooting in Ruskin Grove in the 10 years he had lived there, gun incidents in the town were becoming more common.
He said:
We are used to it now. It’s just another day in Huddersfield.
Eyewitness
We have just spoken to an eyewitness who says a young boy claims he was targeted in the shooting.