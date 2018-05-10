A biker has collided with a car in Lockwood Scar this morning.
There are two police cars and two ambulances at the scene of the incident which is just above the junction with Whitehead Lane.
The biker is being treated at the scene.
The road is closed and traffic is building.
Road back open
Police have removed the road closed sign and traffic is now allowed to move freely on Lockwood Scar. The motorbike has been removed from the scene, as has the ambulance carrying its rider with a suspected broken arm.
Vehicle recovery on scene
Our reporter at the scene at Lockwood Scar says a vehicle recovery unit has arrived to take the motorbike away.
Location of crash
This is the exact location where a motorbike and a car were involved in a crash this morning.