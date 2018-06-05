A biker in his 20s has been seriously injured in a crash with an Audi TT.
Police said the man, in his 20s, collided with the car near the Tesco Express petrol station in Moldgreen.
They were called to the scene at about 5.45pm and are still working there.
The motorcyclist has been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
FULL STORY: Biker taken to HRI with serious injuries after crash with Audi
A young motorcyclist has been seriously injured tonight after he was involved in a crash with an Audi.
The man, in his 20s, collided with the soft-top Audi TT at about 5.45pm.
Statement from Yorkshire Ambulance Service
Yorkshire Ambulance Service have confirmed they sent a rapid response team to the scene and the biker has been taken to HRI.
Bike removed from the scene
Police officers are now working to remove the red motorcycle from the Tesco Express in Moldgreen
The bike
Police say the bike at the scene was a red Yamaha
Audi driven away from scene
Our reporter Robert Sutcliffe at the scene says a police officer has pointed to a dent in the open top blue Audi which has now been driven away.