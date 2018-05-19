A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in Deighton.

Police said the crash happened just before 6pm when they were called to reports of a crash between a bike and a car.

A spokesman said the biker has suffered a serious head injury and has been flown to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance, where they are currently being treated.

Deighton Road was closed in both directions and traffic was heavy. It was confirmed to have reopened by 9.55pm.

