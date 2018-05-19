A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in Deighton.
Police said the crash happened just before 6pm when they were called to reports of a crash between a bike and a car.
A spokesman said the biker has suffered a serious head injury and has been flown to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance, where they are currently being treated.
Deighton Road was closed in both directions and traffic was heavy. It was confirmed to have reopened by 9.55pm.
*Pictures and video: Jayson Lee
Road reopened.
Deighton Road in both directions re-opened, traffic returned to normal, accident cleared between Sheepridge Road / Wiggan Lane and Sheepridge Road.
Road still closed
As far as we are aware the road is still closed and police are at the scene
Traffic update
From our traffic partners:
Deighton Road in both directions closed, heavy traffic due to accident between Sheepridge Road / Wiggan Lane and Sheepridge Road. Surrounding roads affected. Near Spice Village.
Air ambulance at the scene earlier
Police Facebook post
Huddersfield police posted this on Facebook
We are currently dealing with a serious collision at Sheepridge Road Deighton. Please be aware that there are road closures in place and traffic is being diverted from the area. Please seek alternative routes.
We are working to get the road reopened as soon as possible but please bear with us as this may take some time.