Firefighters are tackling a huge fire that is currently raging on the moorland above Dovestone Reservoir at the foot of Saddleworth Moor between Holme and Greenfield.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to reports of a fire in the open above the reservoir at around 2.40pm.

Two helicopters from Oldham Mountain Rescue are assisting firefighters from five stations across Lancashire as they try to tackle a blaze which is around 2km x 2km.

The helicopters have been captured on video alternately pouring gallons of water on to fire before returning to refill.

Firefighters have warned people to stay away from the area for their safety as gigantic plumes of smoke rise into the sky.

Temperatures in the area hit 26°C today as the UK experience its hottest day of the year so far and the hottest April day for almost 70 years.

