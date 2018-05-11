Huddersfield Royal Infirmary has been saved from closure for now after Jeremy Hunt told local NHS bosses to look again at the plans.
The proposals were to demolish HRI, build a new smaller urgent care centre and move A&E to Calderdale Hospital.
Jeremy Hunt has written to the Calderdale and Kirklees Joint Health Scrutiny Committee confirming his decision.
It follows years of campaigning by local groups and the Examiner, fighting the plans.
Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman tweeted: "Absolutely delighted that the government have ruled the proposals to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary are flawed and not in the interests of local people. What a victory for the campaign!"
"What a time to be in Huddersfield"
It’s five years to the day since Sean Doyle was saved by HRI staff after suffering a heart attack. This is his response to today’s news:
Labour MP Paula Sherriff says it's a victory
Paula, who is MP for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Denby Dale and Kirkburton said
It’s great that the Independent Reconfiguration Panel has agreed with local people that the proposals are flawed.
This outcome is a real credit to local people who have led an excellent campaign to retain the hospital and services.
Now that Mr Hunt has acknowledged the serious shortfalls of these plans, and himself questioned the financing available, it’s time for him to step in.
The fact is that, deprived of the funding and resources they need, the future of our local NHS services hang in the balance.
Mr Hunt should now accept responsibility and take immediate steps to safeguard the future of HRI.
Statement from Kirklees Council
Kirklees Council has just released a statement, saying scrutiny councillors have welcomed Mr Hunt’s letter.
Clr Liz Smaje, joint chair of the JHSC, said:
It is not saying that the plans have to go completely back to the drawing board, but it does share several concerns highlighted by the scrutiny committee and members of the public.
In particular, there are serious concerns about the difference between the final proposals and the plans which were put forward for consultation, and the overall deliverability of the plan including the out of hospital care.
The committee will now continue its work with all involved.
Meanwhile Clr Adam Wilkinson, the joint chair of the committee, added:
Councillors asked questions regarding the capital finance arrangements for the proposals and I am pleased that this point has been picked up by the Health Secretary.
I am also pleased that he shares the committee’s view that much more work needs to be done to ensure adequate community services are in place.
This "sends a message" but "it's not a done deal"
Christina George, secretary of Hands Off HRI, said the Independent Review Panel’s decision sent a clear message to local NHS bosses.
“This means it’s not a done deal,” she said. “This sends a message to the Trust and both CCGs who have been arrogant with anyone who opposed them since the word go.
“They thought we would go away and they thought the IRP would not order a full review, and they were wrong on both.”
Hands Off HRI secretary 'shed a tear' at the news
Christina George, secretary of Hands Off HRI, which was taking the HRI decision to a Judicial Review next month, said she was “elated” and had shed a tear at the news.
She said: “I am thrilled, delighted - and surprised. I didn’t think we’d hear anything for a while, at least until after the Judicial Review.
“All the way along people thought it was a done deal and that we were wasting our time.
“It’s been two years and three months of absolute hell but we did it because we believed in what we were doing and this has justified everything we have said all along.”
“Local NHS must reconsider their plans”
Former Colne Valley Conservative MP Jason McCartney has shared his delight at the news and says local health bosses must now reconsider their plans.
The letter in full
This is the full letter sent by Jeremy Hunt to local health bosses urging them to rethink plans to close HRI.
This copy was addressed to Calderdale councillor Adam Wilkinson who is Joint Chair of Calderdale and Kirklees Jint Health Scrutiny Committee.
Cllr Wilkinson tweeted: “Jeremy Hunt has written to me and Cllr Liz Smaje to say he agrees with the JHSC view that hospital reconfiguration plans are NOT in the best interest of the people of Calderdale and Kirklees, and has asked CCGs to think again.”
Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman hails 'wonderful victory'
Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman described the news as a victory, saying it was ‘wonderful’.
He said: “This is a root and branch radical reappraisal of a defective local health plan.
“I am delighted. All this work campaigning seems to be paying off. I think we should all be very pleased with ourselves.”
Mr Sheerman said he had already been in contact with Owen Williams, Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust’s chief executive, who requested an urgent meeting.
He said: “I think we interpret this in a very radical way. The whole thing has to be thought through.”
In the letter, Jeremy Hunt states: “I would ask the NHS locally and nationally to reconsider,” to which Mr Sheerman said: “Jeremy Hunt controls the finances so to go against his word, the local NHS would be lucky to get any finance for anything.”
He added: “What a wonderful week for Huddersfield. We are staying in the Premier League and we have a victory it seems getting this response from Jeremy Hunt.”
Jeremy Hunt asks "the NHS locally and nationally to reconsider”
The key extract from Jeremy Hunt’s letter to local health bosses reads: “In short, the proposals are not in the best interests of the people of Calderdale and Greater Huddersfield and I would ask the NHS locally and nationally to reconsider.”
Campaigner reaction
Campaigner Karl Deitch, who first launched a Facebook group opposing the plans, was stunned by today’s announcement. He said: “Wowzers. I am a bit speechless for once.” And when the news had sunk in, he added:
It is great that somebody in his position has finally listened. 44,000 people opposed this move from day one and we have always known it would not be good for the people of Huddersfield and Calderdale. It is amazing news that the health secretary now agrees with the campaigners and it shows to everyone who has put so much energy into fighting the plans that they have not wasted a single bit of energy.
Jeremy Hunt says plans have "provoked huge anxiety among local people"
In a letter to local health bosses Jeremy Hunt has pointed out that “the proposed changes have provoked huge anxiety among local people who have raised a variety of concerns, many of which have been made to me directly.”
