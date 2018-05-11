Huddersfield Royal Infirmary has been saved from closure for now after Jeremy Hunt told local NHS bosses to look again at the plans.

The proposals were to demolish HRI, build a new smaller urgent care centre and move A&E to Calderdale Hospital.

Jeremy Hunt has written to the Calderdale and Kirklees Joint Health Scrutiny Committee confirming his decision.

It follows years of campaigning by local groups and the Examiner, fighting the plans.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman tweeted: "Absolutely delighted that the government have ruled the proposals to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary are flawed and not in the interests of local people. What a victory for the campaign!"

Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .