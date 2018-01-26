Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Instagram: Picture of the day
A lovely shot of the lion statue overlooking St George’s Square...
Accident in Waterloo
Slow on Penistone Road at Waterloo this afternoon due to an accident at the junction with Mitchell Avenue, opposite Morrisons.
GP turns improves after damning report
A doctor’s surgery that was at risk of being closed by health inspectors has turned itself around.
Early last year the CQC declared Thornton Lodge Surgery in Huddersfield to be “unsafe.” Read more here.
MP asks council about free water points
Batley & Spen MP Tracy Brabin wants Kirklees to follow in the footsteps of other towns in the country by installing points for people to refill water bottles.
It’s in response to environmental concerns about plastic bottles ending up in our oceans.
National news
Here’s a scan of the main headlines today.
TRUMP OFFERS APOLOGY FOR FAR-RIGHT VIDEO RETWEETS
US President Donald Trump has offered an apology for retweeting inflammatory videos by the far-right Britain First group. In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Trump said he had known nothing about the organisation when he made the social media postings. He told interviewer Piers Morgan that he believed the videos showed “radical Islamic terror”, but if it was the case that they had been produced by “horrible racist people”, then he “would certainly apologise”.
FOUR OF THE BBC’S MALE PRESENTERS AGREE PAY CUT
Four male presenters at the BBC have accepted pay cuts following revelations over equal pay, the corporation has reported. According to the BBC News website, Jeremy Vine, John Humphrys, Huw Edwards and Jon Sopel have all agreed, either formally or in principle, to reduce their salaries. It comes after the BBC’s China editor Carrie Gracie resigned from her role in protest at unequal pay, and called for men and women at the corporation to be paid the same.
UK ECONOMY EXCEEDS FOURTH-QUARTER FORECASTS AS ECONOMISTS WARN OF SLOWDOWN
Britain’s economy performed better than expected in the fourth quarter thanks to the country’s powerhouse services sector, though there are warning signs of “slower and uneven” growth. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.5% in its initial estimate for October to December last year, following growth of 0.4% in the third quarter.
Bypass closed due to flooding
The Stocksbridge Bypass has closed again today as environment officers deal with ongoing flooding problems.
Just some nice pictures here to put you off your lunch. You’re welcome.
Man to stand trial over wife's murder
A judge has confirmed that a 35-year-old man accused of murdering his wife at a family home will stand trial in May.
Zbigniew Lasek was charged with the murder of 36-year-old mum-of-three Monika Lasek after she was found with stab wounds at a house on Solstice Way, Illingworth, in Halifax last November. Read more on this story here.
Teen gets custody for causing fatal crash
A 15-year-old has been sentenced to four and a half years’ custody for causing a crash which killed five people.
Judge Collier QC told the teenager in court this morning: “What happened that night will impact your life from now on. I don’t think a day will go by that you won’t think about this. You too will live with this every day for the rest of your life.”
CCTV appeal following armed robbery
Police have released this CCTV still after a thug held a shopkeeper at knifepoint at a store in Dewsbury.
The robber made off with the till after robbing the shop on Staincliffe Road on Sunday, December 10 at around 7.30pm, after threatening the male shopkeeper with a kitchen knife.
He then grabbed the till and tried to cut the cord attaching it to the counter. The shopkeeper suffered minor injuries on his hand during the ordeal.
The man in the image stood outside the store for 30 minutes before the robbery happened. Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170576880.
Teen to be sentenced for horror crash
A 15-year-old boy will be sentenced today after admitting causing a crash which killed five people.
The teenager will appear at Leeds Crown Court this morning and is likely to be sent to jail for a considerable amount of time. It’s after he pleaded guilty to five counts of death by dangerous driving in relation to the fatal crash in Meanwood, Leeds, in November.
Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, 12, his brother Elliott, 14, and Darnell Harte, 15, Robbie Meerun, 24, and Anthony Armour, also 24, all died in the crash.
You can follow live updates on the sentencing from our sister site Leeds Live here.
Economy grew last year
The Office of National Statistics has revealed this morning that the UK economy grew by 0.5% in the last quarter of 2017.
Man in Paddock collision has died
A man involved in a car crash in Paddock last night has died, police have confirmed.
The 61-year-old was travelling along Market Street and turned left onto Gledholt Bank when the the Mercedes C class he was driving collided with a garden wall on Longroyd Place at around 7.50pm. Emergency services were called but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision. If you have any information please contact them via 101.
Huddersfield weather
A mild day in store for us today with even the sun making a rare appearance.
Temperatures of around 6 to 7 degrees.
Today's Examiner
Here is today’s front page.
Drug dealer jailed
A Huddersfield man has been jailed for more than seven years after he was convicted of drugs offences.
Jermaine Cunningham, 31, of Longwood, planned to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Scarborough along with female accomplice Jaime Johnson. Read more here.
Lane closure on M62
The M62 is down to two lanes heading westbound at junctions 32 and 31 due to a broken down van, which is causing a few queues.
Traffic update
All quiet on the roads this morning with no major incidents to report.
Morning, Huddersfield
