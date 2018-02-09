Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Traffic easing on the M62
We’re told traffic has returned to normal after the accident eastbound between Rishworth Moor and Outlane earlier - unless you know different!
Latest on the M62 problems
Vehicle blocking one lane on the M62
Here’s what Highways England are saying about the most recent M62 crash. This one is also eastbound.
Vehicle is damaged and cannot be moved at the moment.
Another M62 accident
An accident is causing delays on the M62 eastbound between Ainley Top and Outlane.
Traffic is now queueing.
Lane three (of three) was closed.
All traffic was temporarily held to recover the vehicles on to the hard shoulder.Created at 17:22Updated at 17:30
Traffic easing on the A640 Rochdale Road
Traffic is easing on A640 Rochdale Road in both directions at A672 Ripponden Road / A6052 Delph Road / A640 Huddersfield Road / A672 Oldham Road (Denshaw Crossroads).
The problems were due to traffic avoiding the eastbound delays on the M62.
M62 tailbacks haven't disappeared just yet
People are still stuck on the M62 eastbound as they head over from Manchester
M62 latest
This is the latest on the M62 eastbound, according to our travel partner Inrix:
* Traffic easing, accident cleared on M62 Eastbound between J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J23 A640 / A643 (Huddersfield).
M62: 70-minute delays now
Travel time for those stuck on the M62 eastbound near Outlane is now 71 minutes, according to our travel partners Inrix.
All lanes have since reopened.
The problems followed an earlier crash on the motorway involving two vehicles which collided with the central reservation
Crashed cars cleared but still 90-minute delays on M62
Delays of one-and-a-half hours following the earlier M62 crash eastbound near Outlane.
Here’s the latest from Highways England.
Drivers warned of 5-mile tailback
This is the advice to motorists heading east on the M62 from Manchester:
M62 traffic congestion is building
The M62 eastbound traffic is really backing up, as you can see from this photo:
Two lanes closed on the M62
Two lanes are closed on the M62 eastbound at Outlane due to a two-vehicle collision.
There are long delays. Avoid if you can.
Here’s the latest:
Fire and ambulance are at the scene:
Two-vehicle crash on the M62 eastbound at Outlane
There are reports of an accident on the M62 Eastbound at junction 23, Outlane. The matrix sign set to 50 mph. Traffic is said to be coping well.
The incident involves two vehicles.
MPs and chiefs gather for business event at University
Politicians and bosses have been holding a conference to boost the profile of businesses in the Colne Valley today.
The Colne Valley Business Conference has been hosted at the University of Huddersfield by Thelma Walker. MP Rachel Reeves, representatives from Barclays and various local business chiefs have also been here for the event, which aims to support small local firms.
Dramatic pictures from Dewsbury crash
A picture of the car involved in last night’s crash show the extent of the damage caused.
Eyewitnesses said the paramedics “undoubtedly saved his life”.
Witness Ryan McDermot said: “The car clipped a kerb as it made its way down Halifax Road towards Dewsbury and then came down the hill on its side mounting the pavement. It took out the railings and came to rest upright after bouncing off a wall outside the college.
“The man inside was trapped by his legs but conscious and talking, although not coherently or making any sense. Fuel was leaking from the vehicle but the emergency services were there very quickly.”
Police release CCTV over Kingsgate machete incident
Detectives have released CCTV stills of men they want to speak to after men stormed Kingsgate Shopping Centre with knives and guns at the weekend.
The force were called to Kingsgate on Saturday afternoon after the group of young men entered the mall armed with weapons - including a machete - and a fight ensued in the car park. Police have also since charged two more people in connection.
Nine people - including two teenagers - have now been charged in connection with the disorder and have all appeared in court. Kalen Hall, 22, and Marshall Edwards, 20, have both been charged with violent disorder further to seven others charged.
Police now want to speak to these people pictured. Do you recognise any of them? Contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180056910 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Det Chief Insp Fiona Gaffney of Kirklees CID said: “This sort of behaviour is simply not acceptable and will not be tolerated. My team in Kirklees CID quickly identified the individuals responsible and subsequently arrested to ensure the safety of the residents of Kirklees and give the reassurance that they can go about their day safely.”
I only have pies for you
Bolster Moor Farm Shop have launched a special Valentine’s Day treat...
Hopeless romantics can declare their love this month with none other than a personalised pork pie. Who said romance was dead?
Police update on man injured in crash
A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Dewsbury last night, police have confirmed.
The 28-year-old driver was extricated from the white Audi A4 after it crashed into a wall outside Kirklees College at around 9.45pm. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to LGI where is described as being in a serious, but stable condition at this time.
Officers are appealing for anyone who in the area last night and saw the vehicle in the time before the incident, or who may have witnessed the collision itself to come forward with any information. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Team via 101 quoting 13180066268.
Update on missing teenager
David Chikoke was found safe and well late last night after he was reported missing yesterday, police have confirmed.
Shocking statistics for homicide in West Yorkshire
One person is killed by another every 11 days in West Yorkshire, shock statistics have revealed.
Police reports showed there were 32 homicides - including murder, manslaughter and infanticide - in the county between April 2016 and March last year. The figure is the highest it has been in five years with West Yorkshire fifth in the country for homicide rates. South Yorkshire was first, with a startling 114 people killed by others during the same period.
The number means there is a one in 72,000 chance of being a victim of homicide here in West Yorkshire.
Huddersfield weather
Weather warnings remain in place this morning with cold temperatures to continue.
Tops of just 4 degrees today, although it looks like there’ll be no snow here in Huddersfield thankfully.
This weekend expect cold temperatures to continue. Showers are forecast for tomorrow, and there’s an 80% chance of snow on Sunday morning.
Plans for new nightclub in town
A Miami-born businessman is to open an American-themed nightclub in Huddersfield.
Mark Blanchard is to launch Yankee Lounge at the premises formerly occupied by Eden nightclub, Beast Market. Read more about this here.
Change to buses due to roadworks
Katelyn's parents thank community for support
The family of Moldgreen crash victim Katelyn Dawson have thanked the public for the flood of support and well wishes.
In a public notice published in the Examiner today, the family said: “[We] wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our devastating loss.
“We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well wishers who visited our home, attended the service and who provided emotional and practical support at this difficult time.”
The family have also thanked the Forget Me Not Hospice, Rev Rachel Firth who led Katelyn’s funeral.
They added: “As it is impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.”
Giants are Rockin All Over The World
A brilliant clip here of the Giants celebrating their 20-6 victory over Warrington Wolves last night!
Congestion at junction 27
One lane closed on the M62 westbound exit slip road at junction 27, which is causing some congestion.
This is due to a broken down vehicle.
Elderly woman robbed and racially abused
A vile thug racially abused an elderly woman before pushing her into a wall and robbing her purse.
The 75-year-old lady was walking along Birkby Road on Monday at about 1.10pm when the man crossed the road towards her and began shouting a tirade of racist abuse then grabbed her walking stick and demanded her purse. The two then got into a struggle and the lady was pushed into the wall, injuring her knee as a result.
The lady handed over her purse before a witness got involved.
The robber has been described as a white male, approximately 25 years old and was wearing a light grey hoodie and blue jeans. He also had a tattoo on his left wrist. Anyone with information on the robbery should contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13180059743.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page today, leading on the moving tributes paid yesterday to mother Kate Jaworski-Green from Scissett, who died in a road accident at the end of last month.
Fire fighters extricated man from car
Fire crews from Dewsbury and Cleckheaton were at the scene of the collision last night.
Watch Commander Chris Johnson said the white Audi had lost control and veered into the wall outside Kirklees College. The man inside had to be cut free as his legs were trapped.
He said: “We had to remove almost half the car to free him. He appeared to have quite serious injuries to his legs.”
It’s now understood that although an air ambulance attended, the man was taken to hospital by road. West Yorkshire Police are expected to make a statement on the crash later today.