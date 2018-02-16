Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
There has been a crash on the M62 at around 4pm Westbound between junction 24 Ainley Top and Junction 23 Outlane.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Royal visit today
Prince Charles and Camilla will be in Calderdale today.
The royals are visiting Halifax’s Piece Hall later this morning, before meeting volunteers at the Square Chapel Arts Centre and being shown Dean Clough Mills. We have a reporter heading down and we will be running separate live updates on the occasion.
Find out more here.
Huddersfield weather
It’s looking fairly bright and dry for today, and not quite as cold either.
Tops of 7 degrees and some cloud later.
The weekend looks to be fairly mild, too. Mainly cloudy but no forecast for any snow or rain.
Update on the motorway
All lanes back open on the M62.
M62 down to two lanes
One lane closed on the M62 westbound due to a lorry having a tyre changed between junctions 23 and 22.
Traffic is reportedly coping well.
Today's Examiner
Here is our front page this morning, with our lead story the announcement that Holmfirth and Heckmondwike markets are set to close.
We also have the full story about the 6% rise in council tax that was confirmed on Wednesday evening.
Appeal to trace man's relatives
Coroners are trying to trace relatives of a Calderdale man who died at HRI.
Raymond Lloyd, 76, died on Monday of natural causes. He lived in Halifax. Anyone with any information about his relatives is asked to contact Coroner’s officer Cate Booth on 01274 373721.
Traffic update
Heavy congestion on the Woodhead Pass this morning in the Langsett area due to a broken down lorry. This is affecting traffic heading between Holmfirth and Sheffield.
The break down is blocking the eastbound carriage, so all traffic is having to use the other side of the road.
Good morning, Huddersfield
Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner’s breaking news service.
There has been a crash on the M62 at around 4pm Westbound between junction 24 Ainley Top and Junction 23 Outlane.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that’s happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We’ll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we’ll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there’s something you’ve noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .