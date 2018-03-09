Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Another D-Day for HRI?
It’s another big day today in the battle to save Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt asked the Independent Health Reconfiguration Panel to look at plans for HRI and Calderdale Royal Hospital and the panel is due to report to him today.
No-one knows what the panel might say - or even if they have visited West Yorkshire to take a closer look - and it’s not clear exactly what happens next.
We’ll be keeping tabs on this story throughout the day, of course.
No snow day
Bit of an icy start this morning but nothing like yesterday’s heavy snowfall. Here’s one chap who wasn’t too happy at the prospect of more snow at Holme Moss. Great picture by Sandie Nicholson from Holmfirth.
New burst in Woodhead Road
The burst water main in Woodhead Road at Thongsbridge - temporary traffic lights are in place near Thongbridge Tennis Club - is a new burst, we understand. We’ll be checking this out with Yorkshire Water later.
There was a major mains burst there previously, pictured below, which took time to repair.
M62 queues
There’s queuing traffic on the M62 Eastbound due to an earlier broken down van at Junction 26 at Chain Bar. One lane was closed for a time but all lanes have been re-opened.
Accident at Ravensthorpe
Huddersfield Road at Fir Parade in Ravensthorpe partially blocked due to an accident
M62 latest
M62 traffic slow at junction 26 Eastbound due to broken down van
Wet night ahead too
And it is looking like it will be a wet night for those doing the sleep out - we will bring you a full weather update shortly
Big Sleep Out
It is the Big Sleep Out tonight - an event where people will be sleeping ‘rough’ at John Smith’s stadium to raise money to help homeless charities
Woodhead Road in Thongsbridge has temporary lights on and a partial closure due to burst water main between Thong Lane, Miry Lane and Lancaster Lane
