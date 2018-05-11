Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Rider injured after spooked horse bolted at a herd of cows
A woman was thrown from her horse after it was spooked by a herd of cows and bolted over a nearby wall.
The accident happened on an isolated bridleway in Greetland yesterday when the horse was panicked by cattle in an adjacent field.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to help the woman who suffered potential back injuries. They were assisted in the evacuation of the casualty by 15 team members from Calder Valley Search and Rescue (CVSRT) and one from Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA).
Despite the warm weather, the injured rider became cold so emergency services wrapped her in a winter cas bag and placed her in a kisu shelter to help raise her body temperature.
To ensure her comfort she was placed on a vacuum mattress before being carried on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance at a nearby farm.
The casualty’s mother later thanked the emergency services for their help, calling them “heroes”.
It is thought both rider and horse escaped without serious injuries.
Weather update
A clear and crisp start this morning. Temperatures are likely to stay similar to yesterday, topping 15 degrees later this afternoon.
This evening Huddersfield could be getting a spot of rain which will carry on to a cloudy, and possibly rainy, weekend.
There’s a high pollen count today so hay fever sufferers watch out.
