Welcome to the Huddersfield Examiner's breaking news service.
Stay with us throughout the day to be the first to know everything that's happening across Huddersfield and the rest of West Yorkshire.
We'll also be bringing you updates on crime, health, sport, politics, education and more live from the Examiner team.
And remember to check back before you travel as during peak times we'll provide you with all of the latest traffic updates on the M62 and roads around the region.
You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Lane closed on M606 at Chain Bar
One lane closed due to broken down vehicle on M606 Southbound between J2 Merrydale Road (Euroway Trading Estates) and M62 J26 / A58 Whitehall Road / A638 Bradford Road (Chain Bar). Traffic is coping well.
Lane one (of three) is closed as you head towards the split for Chain Bar.